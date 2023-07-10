“Wrecked the teen Yellowjackets”: Fans react to Celebrity Family Feud season 9 premiere episode

Celebrity Family Feud recently returned to screens with a brand new season. In the season premiere of the ABC game show, titled Yellowjackets Cast & Gayle King vs. Sophia Bush, the cast of the mystery show made an appearance as they competed to earn money for their favorite charity.

During the episode, both the Yellowjackets teams competed to raise money for GLAAD, formerly known as Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. The episode further featured Gayle King’s team going up against Sophia Bush as they aimed to raise money for Sponsors for Educational Opportunity (SEO) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan respectively.

Fans took to social media to chime in on the segment of the episode and stated that the adults “wrecked the teen Yellowjackets.”

Celebrity Family Feud season 9 will return next week on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Fans flood social media with reactions to Celebrity Family Feud season 9 premiere

In the season premiere of Celebrity Family Feud season 9, Steve Harvey welcomed well-known celebrities to start the season. The celebrities who made an appearance included the cast of Yellowjackets and Gayle King, along with Sophia Bush.

Fans were excited to watch the adult and the teen actors of the show go up against each other, even though they competed to raise money for the same charity, GLAAD.

More about the season premiere of Celebrity Family Feud season 9

The season premiere of the latest season of the celebrity ABC game saw the celebrity contestants being tasked with answering questions faster than their opponents and win money for the same.

In a clip uploaded to social media, the young Taissa, played by Tawny Cypress goes up against the adult Taissa played by Jasmin Savoy Brown. The two danced their way to the center of the stage where Steve Harvey stood and asked them questions.

In another clip, Samantha tells the camera that while they were having fun, they were losing quite badly. She is then joined by Tawny who stated that they can hopefully pull it together. When the young Taissa asked Samantha why they were losing, Samantha responded by saying:

"Listen, okay, Steve looked at me with his mustache and smiled at me."

She noted that the Celebrity Family Feud host’s expression shook her and before she knew, the buzzer went off. She added that it wasn’t her fault. In the video, Samantha still had faith that her team would win.

However, at the end of the episode, the Yellowjackets adults won the segment and walked away with $25000 on behalf of GLAAD, formerly known as Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

The complete list of celebrity contestants who appeared in the episode included Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawney Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nelisse, Courtney Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin Alves, Gayle King, Will Bumpus, Kirby Bumpus, Virgil Miller, Mekenzye Schwab, Sophia Bush Hughes, Nia Batts, Colleen Ryan, Amy Fahey, and Wex Felix.

Tune in on Sunday, July 16, at 9 pm ET to watch the next episode of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC.

