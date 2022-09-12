5 things to know about Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey stars as one of the most prominent characters in Showtime's acclaimed psychological drama series, Yellowjackets, which has taken the world by storm. The series has been created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson exclusively for Netflix.

Yellowjackets feature an ensemble cast including Sophie Nélisse, Melanie Lynskey, Jasmin Brown, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Thatcher, Juliette Lewis, Sammi Hanratty, Christina Ricci, Liv Hewson, Lauren Ambrose, Courtney Eaton, and Simon Kessell as younger and older versions of their characters.

The series revolves around a team of New Jersey high school soccer players whose plane crashed in the Canadian wilderness while traveling to Seattle in 1996. They had to survive for over nineteen months in the wilderness. The series intercuts with their present lives in 2021 and explores the many secrets they had left back in the wilderness, which seem to have come back to haunt them.

Yellowjackets has a riveting storyline paired with amazing performances by its actors. The series has been nominated for the 2022 Emmys under seven categories. With a slew of awards under its title, it remains to be seen how many Emmys the series can bag.

Before the Emmy Award Ceremony is held on September 13, 2022, let us explore one of the most prominent Yellowjackets stars, Melanie Lynskey, and find out some lesser-known facts about the actor.

On-screen debut, barrage of awards and more - 5 things you should know about Melanie Lynskey

1) Melanie Lynskey had an extremely successful debut

Melanie Lynskey and Kate Winslet in Heavenly Creatures (Image via Miramax)

Melanie Lynskey made her acting debut on the big screen at a young age. Having participated in school dramas since the age of six, she was in high school when she landed her first acting job. The casting directors for the New Zealand biographical and psychological drama, Heavenly Creatures, had auditioned over 500 candidates before coming upon Lynskey.

Her intense stare and onscreen presence caught their attention, and they offered her the job of the lead role alongside Kate Winslet. Her debut film was released to wide critical acclaim, especially for the performances by the two leads, newcomers Winslet and Lynskey. The film received multiple accolades, including an Academy Award nomination for its screenplay.

2) Lynskey has more awards than you would guess

Melanie Lynskey at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards (Image via Getty)

Melanie Lynskey's acting prowess is undeniable. The fact that her debut film got such an amazing response from critics and the audience, with particular applause for her performance, is an ode to that. Her portrayal of the introverted murderer in Heavenly Creatures was so impactful that it even won her the Best Actress Award from New Zealand Film and Television Awards.

Following this, Lynskey has had an extensive career spanning over two decades and has delivered many notable performances, albeit mostly in support roles. She has made quite a name for herself in the independent film circuit. Over the years, she has received over a dozen awards and has been applauded for her acting.

While her recent work in Showtime's Yellowjackets has been an enormous success and has already raked in multiple awards, she has also received numerous awards from her previous projects. They include Away We Go (2009), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), Over the Garden Wall (2014), and The Intervention (2016).

3) Lynskey suffered from eating disorders for many years

Melanie Lynskey may have had a relatively comfortable early life with her mother being a real estate agent and her father being an orthopedic surgeon, but it was not always easy.

At the age of 10, she became a vegetarian after she came to know about sheep farming. She has now changed her diet to a pescatarian one that includes fish as the only source of animal meat in an otherwise vegetarian diet.

She had suffered from an eating disorder for several years. In 2016, in an interview with People magazine, Lynskey opened up about the notions and images that the industry had about women and how it was detrimental to one's physical and mental health. Due to her eating disorders, she dropped to a meager 58 kgs to conform to these standards before realizing how much it affected her health.

4) Her most notable roles till date

A still from Two and a Half Men (Image via CBS)

With an extensive career spanning over two decades, Melanie Lynskey has more than a few notable characters under her belt. After the huge impact that her debut in Heavenly Creatures made in the industry, Lynskey went on a three-year hiatus to complete her university, which may have affected her work a bit. However, she soon landed a role alongside Drew Barrymore in Ever After (1998).

One of her most notable roles has been on the CBS sitcom, Two and a Half Men as the quirky yet lovable neighbor, Rose. She appeared regularly till the second season and kept appearing throughout the series till the final episode as one of the most loved characters in the series.

Melanie Lynskey with Peter Gadiot on the set of Yellowjackets (Image via Showtime)

Melanie Lynskey is also remembered for her recent appearance in the 2021 Netflix apocalyptic satirical comedy Don't Look Up as Dr. Randall Mindy's wife. However, her role in Yellowjackets may just be her most career-defining role. Her performance as Shauna Shipman has received audience validation, critical acclaim, and multiple awards. She has also appeared on Hulu's true-crime limited series, Candy.

5) Lynskey's married life

Melanie Lynskey with Jimmi Simpson (Image via WireImage)

Melanie Lynskey was married to James Raymond Simpson for five years, from 2007 to 2012, before the couple filed for divorce. They met on the set of the 2001 miniseries Rose Red, got engaged in 2005, and decided to get married in a chapel in 2007.

In February 2017, she announced her engagement to her boyfriend, American actor and producer Jason Ritter. They had been dating for four years by then. The couple became parents to their first child in December 2018 and tied the knot later in 2020.

