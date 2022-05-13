Candy episode 5 review: What happened to Candy Montgomery in the trial? 

Candy's final episode aired on May 13, 2022, as part of Hulu's five-day release schedule, with the finale on Friday the 13th, the same day the actual murder took place. Building up in a measured manner, the series lived up to its aim of creating a reasonable explanation for the gruesome murder of Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey).

Titled The Fight, the majority of the episode centered around an impeccable courtroom drama with a slower middle and a brilliant ending with some brilliant acting from Jessica Biel, who seemed totally lost in the character, and a well-built atmosphere that would captivate any true-crime fan.

Storm ⛈⚡️ @Stormviking010 Not @jtimberlake with the surprise cameo in #CandyonHulu as the sheriff. I knew it was him the minute I heard his voice. I’m cackling. The wig is sending me 🤣 Not @jtimberlake with the surprise cameo in #CandyonHulu as the sheriff. I knew it was him the minute I heard his voice. I’m cackling. The wig is sending me 🤣 https://t.co/59bKZctMse

Read on for a detailed review of Candy episode 5.

Candy episode 5 review: An extraordinary ending to an extraordinary story

Even those who have never heard of the case know by now that Candice "Candy" Montgomery (Jessica Biel) did walk out of the courtroom a free woman, being acquitted of all charges. The entire series was geared towards explaining the circumstances that led her to commit this crime, even if she was not herself then.

The episode opened with the two deputies investigating the murder scene and laying out possible theories about the murder. After a small glimpse at Candice's hypnosis session, which in real life revealed all the facts that were used in the trial, the episode jumped into the courtroom scene.

An excellent Jessica Biel was the driving force in the otherwise grim middle part of the episode as the lengthy courtroom scene proceeded with an overly enthusiastic defense lawyer and multiple fact checks about the day of the murder. Pablo Schreiber and Timothy Simons impressed in their brief stints before the trial went to the final phase- Candy's testimony.

Candice's tale: Dissociation and trauma

As Jessica Biel took the stand, the actress was barely herself as she recounted Candice's story as her own. The shallow focus of the camera worked wonders here as we dived into the intricate moments that led to the murder, starting with an initially disgruntled Betty.

Candice recounted how Betty initially questioned her about the affair, then threatened her, and eventually lost her calm and attacked Candice. Though the first attacks were from self-defense, Candice claimed, and Biel portrayed, with utmost honesty, how her trauma crept up in the middle of the fight, and Candice completely dissociated. The ensuing result is well-known to all of us by now.

The verdict

In the final moments, after a couple of other revelations, the jury decided that Candice was not guilty. The build-up to this moment was long and took up the four episodes that preceded it.

This episode yielded fairly straightforward results, but it was in the little details that it succeeded. This was not an episode without its flaws, but none were visible enough to interfere with the crisp viewing experience.

Some brilliant performances from Biel, Lynskey (who was present as a ghost), Schreiber, and the other cast members were enough to drive the story home with little to no room for regrets. An excellent technical team also helped the process, making this an unforgettable watch.

The series ended with real promise and would make for some excellent weekend binge. All the episodes of Candy are now streaming on Hulu.

