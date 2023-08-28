Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram on August 27 and seemingly responded to the recent rumors about her cheating on her husband Steve Harvey. The rumors came to light after GH Page claimed that the former had allegedly cheated on the game show host with his bodyguard and personal chef.

Seemingly responding to the claims, Marjorie shared a Bible verse from 1 Peter 2:23 on Instagram. Soon after, several fans rushed to the comments section to support her and said that the internet was a "sick place."

Fan supports Marjorie and Steve Harvey. (Images via Instagram/@marjorie_harvey)

The couple got married on June 25, 2007, and have been together ever since.

Netizens react as Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie seemingly responds to cheating rumors

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Harvey, took to social media on Sunday, August 27, and seemingly replied to the viral rumors. She posted an article from a website titled 'How to handle being lied about.' The page contained an excerpt from the Bible and it read:

"When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate. When he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly. 1 Peter 2:23"

She went on to mention that she and her husband do not usually "address all the foolishness and lies" that are spread about them but acknowledged the responsibility that comes with being in the public eye.

"My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are," she said.

Several fans took to the comments section of her post and supported her as she seemingly addressed the rumors about her relationship.

"I ain't got no time for rumors" - Steve Harvey addresses the rumors about his wife

Steve Harvey attended Invest Fest 2023 on August 27 and responded to the rumors surrounding his relationship. As per Hollywood life, the actor and comedian started his speech by shutting down the speculations and said:

"Before I get started, just let me say, I'm fine. Marjorie's fine. I don't know what y'all doing, but find something else to do 'cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man."

He added:

"I ain't got no time for rumors and gossip. God's been good to me, I'm still shining."

Steve Harvey has been married three times and has seven children from his past relationships.

In the past, Steve spoke about his marriage with Marjorie in a positive manner. Harvey mentioned that the couple had a "healthy" relationship as he spoke to People in 2012 and said:

"I'd never been in a healthy adult relationship. I'd never been loyal, I'd never been fully respected."

The couple has known each other since 1990 and they got married in 2007.