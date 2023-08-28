"The signs were there": Steve Harvey prenup status explored as viral Marjorie Celebrity family feud clip surfaces amid divorce claim 

Steve Harvey unexpectedly became the topic of interest across social media platforms recently. This comes after rumors of his wife Marjorie cheating on him with his bodyguard went viral.

Adding fuel to the fire, it was also alleged that the television host was demanding $200 million from his wife for her supposed infidelity. However, clips of the father of seven seemingly admitting to not signing a prenuptial agreement have surfaced online in light of the ongoing scandal.

For those unversed, rumors of the couple’s separation spread like wildfire online after the website GHPage alleged that there was trouble in paradise. It was reported that Marjorie Harvey cheated on Steve Harvey with the latter’s bodyguard, Big Boom. The website also claimed that the The Proud Family voice actor has since demanded a large sum from his wife.

It was also rumored that Marjorie was cheating on her husband with their personal chef.

The report was quick to go viral with a Family Feud clip also garnering attention online. A video of the Harvey family participating in the popular show has been circulating online in which Marjorie seemingly left her husband shocked with one of her statements.

Steve Harvey can be heard asking the participants which also includes his wife, Marjorie, about what they would like to trade their men for, to which Marjorie quickly responded by saying - “Pool boy.”

The host visibly appears stunned by his wife's answer.

Netizens also found the answer surprising in light of the recent bodyguard claims.

Have Marjorie and Steve Harvey signed a prenup?

It is important to note that no official sources have confirmed that the couple had a prenuptial agreement signed. Neither have any statements pertaining to the couple’s marriage falling apart appeared online.

However, Steve Harvey has opined on prenuptial agreements in the past. During a discussion about the same on The Steve Harvey Show, he said:

“Before Marjorie, I had nothing; but when I married her, I had something. We didn’t do a prenup because I knew she was the chick.”

Steve and Marjorie Harvey got married in 2007. The former has been married twice in the past. Speaking about his relationship with Marjorie, he said in a People magazine interview:

“I’d never been in a healthy adult relationship. I’d never been loyal, I’d never been fully respected.”

Steve went on to add that Marjorie “changed the way he existed.”

Steve Harvey bashes cheating rumors in deleted X video

The 66-year-old took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to slam the rumors which have taken over the internet. The star was dressed in a white short-sleeved shirt and a green cargo cap. While standing in a grassy area with a white fence in the back, he addressed the infidelity rumors by saying:

“I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do because we fine… I ain’t got no time for rumors or gossip.”

Steve also addressed his questionable tweet which asked followers to name a comedian who they do not find funny. He claimed that the post was uploaded by one of his social media managers and not him.