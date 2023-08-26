"Another reason you should be like Hakimi": Steve Harvey memes erupt as viral Marjorie divorce and bodyguard claim go viral

Popular TV host Steve Harvey recently found himself trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Harvey was featured in several online memes after a report recently went viral.

Harvey's wife Marjorie has reportedly filed for divorce alongside demanding $200 million, as stated in the report, by the website GHPage. In addition, it also claimed that his wife allegedly cheated on him with his bodyguard, Big Boom.

In the wake of this claim going viral, Twitter erupted with a meme fest, as netizens expressed their reactions to the alleged report. Footballer Achraf Hakimi was also the victim of a similar incident. However, he reportedly didn't have to share his wealth with his former spouse as it was under his mother's name. Hence, some netizens said that Harvey should be like Hakimi.

Twitter flooded with memes after Steve Harvey's wife reportedly files for divorce

The claims of Steve Harvey's wife Marjorie cheating on him went viral from a website called GHPage. Marjorie was reportedly cheating on Steve with his bodyguard and private chef. Further details on the claims are currently awaited.

The website also stated that Harvey allegedly cheated on Marjorie in 2021.

However, as a result of the article's claims going viral, Twitter had a meltdown with tons of people also comparing Steve Harvey's alleged situation to that of Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi, who faced a similar incident about his wife demanding half his fortune.

There have been claims that Harvey has responded to the claims made about his wife's cheating. However, the rumors are untrue and he has yet to issue a statement or acknowledge these claims.

Marjorie Harvey's current profession remains unknown. However, social media appearances have made her popular among everyone. Marjorie is Harvey's third wife and he was previously married to Marcia Harvey and Mary Shackelford.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey tied the knot in 2007

Steve Harvey and Marjorie first met in 1990 at a comedy club in Memphis, Tennessee. However, they did not remain together for a long time but separated after dating for some time.

In 2005, they met again and he was already going through a rough phase following his separation from Mary Shackelford. The pair tied the knot in 2007 and Steve later adopted Marjorie's three children, Morgan, Jason, and Lori, who were born from her previous marriage. Steve has four more children from his previous marriages - Brandi, Karli, Broderick, and Wynton.

The duo later established The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation in 2010, which provides help to youth to become successful in life. Marjorie later launched a fashion and lifestyle blog called The Lady Loves Couture in 2014.