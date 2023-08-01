WATCH: Lil Meech reportedly caught cheating on camera, Summer Walker confirms breakup 

Lil Meech and Summer Walker were a couple who often found themselves in the midst of controversy. The BMF star made headlines when he went public about his relationship earlier this year. While the news shocked fans, they were soon convinced that the couple would stand the test of time.

However, Summer Walker recently took to Instagram as she seemingly confirmed that the duo had parted ways.

"Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though. I wish him the best. Can’t do that cheatin stuff."

Summer Walker's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/Summer Walker)

She accused him of cheating as she wished him "the best." This comes a day after a video of Lil Meech entering/exiting a home with a woman surfaced online. The video went viral immediately, resulting in many speculations about his alleged split with Summer Walker.

BAVY @itsbavy summer they saying lil meech got caught on somebody door camera pic.twitter.com/rvlWIbUlU9

Lil Meech defends himself after viral video

Since the video surfaced online, it has been shared, debated, and discussed by fans across the world. Meech recently spoke out about the clip, revealing that the woman in the video was his cousin.

He said:

"Damn, I can't help my cousin bring the bag in the house? We went to the grocery store."

After Meech defended himself, Summer Walker hit back with another set of stories, and as per The Shade Room, she said:

"It’s just crazy how a ni**a will really try to pursue the f**k out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao. I don’t understand men but ima give it to God."

This is not the first time Lil Meech has been accused of cheating. In July 2023, a woman named Tiffany Marie messaged Summer Walker on Instagram and calimed that she was pregnant with Lil Meech's child.

"Hey girl, I just wanted to come to you woman to woman before I go to the blogs. Me and Meech have been seeing each other for the past four months and now I am pregnant. He blocked me on social media so I can’t even reach him and he changed his phone number. So maybe you can relay the message since he decided to ghost me," she wrote in her message.

Back then, Meech defended himself and said that the woman was lying.

Several fans now wish to know more about Meech and Walker's alleged split and have been picking sides online. More details about the same are currently awaited.