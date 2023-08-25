"Mr Krabs with no shell": Hilarious Donald Trump mugshot memes erupt as former US President breaks the internet

Donald Trump is supposed to surrender on August 24, 2023, on charges related to the rigging of the state election in Georgia in 2020. Trump stated the same through his social media app, Truth Social. 18 other people have also been accused of the same charges.

He will be taken to the Fulton County Jail but the terms have not been disclosed until now. Trump will reportedly be posting a bond of $200,000 but he would not be in custody.

Forbes reported that Trump won't be taken to court because all the accused have been indicted. According to the Fulton County officials, Trump will be booked for a mugshot if he is arraigned.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office has already released the mugshots of two other accused – John Eastman and Scott Hall.

While Trump is yet to surrender, netizens have started to share memes related to his seemingly AI-generated mugshot on Twitter. One netizen said that he was looking like "Mr. Crabs with no shell."

It remains to be seen if mugshots featuring Trump included in a few memes were real as it has not been officially revealed by the Fulton County Jail.

Twitter flooded with Donald Trump mugshot memes as he reportedly plans to surrender

Donald Trump has been trending online ever since he reportedly planned to surrender. Charges related to the election rigging in Georgia in 2020 were imposed on Trump alongside 18 others on August 14, 2023.

A total of 13 charges were imposed on Trump after an investigation conducted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis for more than two years, as stated by the Washington Post.

Amid all this, several mugshot memes of Trump have gone viral on Twitter:

The investigation into the election rigging was launched when a phone call was leaked where Trump was heard requesting the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to check the authenticity of the ballots.

During the investigation, Willis found that Trump and his supporters attempted to stop the electoral college process.

The investigation disclosed that they also harassed election workers, spread false information related to voting in Georgia, and compromised with the election equipment.

Donald Trump's lawyers expressed their dissatisfaction with the charges. They stated that the entire investigation was done based on witnesses protecting their personal and political interests.

Charges imposed on Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been indicted four times on different charges. Apart from the 2020 election rigging charges, he has been accused of mishandling sensitive documents, conspiring to defraud the government, corruptly obstructing an official proceeding, and more.

Following the indictment of Trump and the rest of the accused, nine defendants have surrendered and been released on bond.

The deadline to surrender for all the defendants has been set to the afternoon of August 25, 2023, as reported by Fox5 Atlanta.