“Drop all the interviews you want”: Soulja Boy responds to claims of abusing Teddy Riley’s daughter

Soulja Boy recently responded to Teddy Riley’s interview on VladTV where the singer asked Soulja to apologize for abusing his daughter Nia. Soulja called Vlad "the police" and said that Teddy’s interview has nothing to do with their problems. He said,

“You can drop all the interviews you want, speaking on my name. … Stop bringing Teddy Riley into this, DJ Vlad. He ain’t got s**t to do with this.”

Soulja and Vlad have been targeting each other continuously on social media over the last few days. Soulja responded to Vlad stating that he gave him what would eventually become the biggest interview of his career.

Teddy Riley demands an apology from Soulja Boy

The Shade Room recently posted an interview with Teddy Riley where Riley demanded that Soulja Boy apologize to his daughter Nia for reportedly attacking her when she was pregnant.

Teddy Riley claimed that Soulja Boy attacked his daughter when she was pregnant (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Their relationship was featured in the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood on VH1. There were reports that Soulja cheated on Riley and was abusive towards her. Speaking about everything that happened between Soulja and Nia, who dated in 2014, Teddy said,

“Well, let me say this. Soulja Boy knows who I am, and he knows I’m deep. He knows I’m very deep. We had an altercation, I was called a lot of names, and I got an apology.”

He continued, stating that he wanted an apology for everything his daughter had to go through.

Urban Islandz reported that Soulja was not happy with Teddy’s interview and responded to the interviewer by calling him a b***h and asking him to stay in his lane.

Nia Riley and Soulja Boy’s rocky relationship

Nia Riley disclosed that she and Soulja had more problems than just infidelity. While speaking to Tasha K, she said that the rapper kicked her while she was pregnant, causing a miscarriage, and reportedly held a gun to her head in front of everyone. She explained what happened when she tried to leave Soulja and stated,

“I wanted to leave. I was trying to leave. I had pepper sprayed him one day, really bad. He tried to take a shower. And it f***ed him up really bad. I want to say it was the same day he had charged at me. So I pepper sprayed him. I had it under my pillow.”

Mentioning a similar incident, she said that she packed her bag while trying to get out and Soulja simply watched her before he pointed a gun at her. She added that she went downstairs and sat down on the steps for a few hours while Soulja was sitting behind her.

Nia filed a lawsuit in 2021 accusing Soulja Boy of physical and s**ual abuse. However, Soulja denied the claims and has not yet responded to Nia and neither has he apologized.

