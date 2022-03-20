"It's a boy": Soulja Boy reveals he is expecting a child through gender reveal video

Soulja Boy’s wish has been fulfilled and he is having a son. He recently shared a gender reveal video on Instagram with the caption, “It’s a boy!”

In the latest clip, the rapper pops a ball shooting blue confetti into the sky as he celebrates with his friends and family.

Soulja had spoken about having a son someday. He even posted on his Instagram stories in 2021 that he had everything in life except for a son. It is yet unknown who he is having a baby with, although his name has been romantically linked to Rosa Acosta, Rubi Rose, and Nia Riley in the past.

A look at Soulja Boy’s dating history

Also known as DeAndre Cortez Way, he made his debut in the music industry when he was 16. His single Crank That became popular on the internet and charted at the first position on Billboard Hot 100.

Soulja Boy's relationship with Nia Riley, daughter of singer Teddy Riley, gained a lot of attention on the news and social media. Their relationship was in the spotlight as they joined the cast of Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood in 2014. They have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2006.

Soulja Boy's most serious relationship was with Nia Riley (Images via Scott Legato and Prince Williams/Getty Images)

During his appearance on Love and Hip-Hop, Soulja’s infidelity was also a topic of discussion. Although he has reportedly been in a relationship with others in the last few years, his most serious relationship was with Nia Riley.

There was a rumor in 2009 that the 31-year-old was engaged to Rosa Acosta. However, this was denied by the model’s manager who confirmed that she was single. DeAndre reportedly dated Natassia Smith from 2013 to 2015 and was in a relationship with Summer Bunni.

Over the course of his career, Soulja Boy has also been linked with other names like Cydney Christine, Brittany Diamond Carpentero, Keri Hilson, Teyana Taylor, India Westbrook, Meagan Good, Teanna Trump, and many others.

Soulja Boy was recently trending after his verse was included in Kanye West’s Donda 2. Soulja was initially removed from the album and when Ye was asked about it, he did not reveal much, but the audience took this to mean that West did not consider the verse good enough.

