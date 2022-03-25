What happened to Apple Watts? Love & Hip-Hop star hospitalized with severe injuries after car accident 

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Apple Watts suffered severe injuries in a car accident on Wednesday morning.

The 36-year-old was traveling in her black Mercedes on the Northbound 1-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas when the accident happened.

A Ford F250 pickup truck reportedly collided with her car, making it flip multiple times. California Highway Patrol Officer Ramon Duran also confirmed that her vehicle caught on fire.

Apple Watts, whose real name is Jontelle Lafaye Watts, was brought to safety by a passenger in the aforementioned pickup truck. According to Duran, the reality TV star has been admitted to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas after suffering “major injuries.”

Watts’ sister told The Shade Room that the reality star-turned-model is “unresponsive at the moment.” According to her, she also sustained a “fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm.”

A family friend also revealed that Watts is experiencing difficulties with “everyday functions such as walking and feeding herself due to injuries.”

Law enforcement is investigating the case, but they believe that neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in her accident.

Why was Apple Watts traveling to Las Vegas?

Apple Watts was traveling to Las Vegas to visit her friend Toxsique Diamond in Sin City.

Diamond recently took to her YouTube channel to shed light on the events that transpired before Watts' accident. She told her followers that Watts took a trip to visit her sister but got upset when her mother showed up to join the trip.

In the video, Diamond stated that Watts then wanted to leave. She explained:

“So, I don't know if that was a situation where she wanted to hurry up and leave. Maybe she was just driving too fast. I don't know. All I know is that she told me that she just didn't want to be in the environment that she was in.”

Before joining Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Apple Watts was known as a model and a rapper. The California native rose to fame after appearing in several music videos. She famously appeared in Future's music video for the song, Wicked.

The reality TV star has three children - Miyaki, Kali, and Richard Watts - from her previous relationships.

Watts joined Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood in the fifth season, which debuted in 2018. The show highlighted how she moved from the adult entertainment world to the music industry. Her strained relationship with her father, John Watts, was also explored on the show.

