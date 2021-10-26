Who is Tammy Rivera? 'Love and Hip-Hop' star accuses CVS employee of racial profiling in viral video

Television personality and singer Tammy Rivera has accused an Atlanta-area CVS employee of following her inside the store and racially profiling her. She shared a few videos to prove her allegations.

In the first two videos, Rivera shared that she was frustrated and the employee followed her everywhere alongside speaking disrespectfully as she opened a package. She told him that he spoke to her like she was a child.

Rivera mentioned that she planned to purchase a bonnet and hair oil. She purchased them on a whim after deciding to take something to treat bug bites as she returned from her vacation in Belize.

She said that the CVS employee did not greet or assist her, and just asked her to leave the store. Rivera even stated that she visits the store regularly.

Tammy Rivera said that she should be treated like a human being. The public was also disappointed after hearing about the incident and expressed their views and opinions on social media. A few have even asked the retail pharmacy to apologize to Rivera.

A similar incident occurred back in 2015 with singer Kelly Price. She had accused CVS of racial discrimination after she could not fill a prescription for a post-dental procedure pain medicine. She accused the store of not filling some prescriptions because of its location. CVS later apologized to her.

About Tammy Rivera in brief

Tammy Rivera and Masika Kalysha attend the return of growing up Hip Hop at Tongue & Groove City on October 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty Images)

Tammy Rivera is a 35-year-old popular television personality, singer, fashion designer, and businesswoman. She was a cast member of the VH1 reality show, Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

Her first single, All These Kisses, was released in June 2017 followed by another, Only One in the same year. She released her song, Charlie, from her debut album, Conversations, in May 2020 and another single, Babymama, in April 2021. The former was dedicated to her daughter.

She was raised in Baltimore, Maryland, and her mother shifted to the place after her father was jailed for 30 years. She once mentioned on Instagram that she met her father when she was 14.

Rivera started a swimwear line, named T-Rivera, in 2015. Her husband, Waka Flocka Flame, joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop in 2013.

Tammy Rivera welcomed her daughter, Charlie, in July 2005 and tied the knot with Waka Flocka Flame in May 2014. Flame has raised Charlie despite not being her biological father.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan