Who was Breanne McKean? Family launch memorial scholarship as Ohio Homecoming Queen dies on the field

The bereaved family of Breanne McKean have launched a Memorial Scholarship to honor the life of a 17-year-old Mapleton High School who collapsed on the field and died shortly after she was introduced as a homecoming queen candidate.

Mckean, the daughter of Ohio high school athletic director Tim McKean, died on Friday, September 29, 2023, of an undisclosed “medical emergency,” after collapsing on the football field during the pregame festivities.

Mckean, who collapsed right after she was announced as a homecoming queen candidate, was reportedly rushed to Ashland Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Breanne McKean's family create a scholarship in honor of the talented athlete at Mapleton High School

In the wake of the tragedy, Breanne McKean's family has launched a “Bre McKean Memorial Scholarship '' to honor the life of the teen who was a talented athlete. According to MCkean's obituary on the Heyl Funeral Home website, the donations from the fund will be awarded to “a Female Student-Athlete at Mapleton High School that fits its motto “LIVE LIKE BRE!!!”

"In lieu of flowers, donations in Bre’s name can be made to the “Bre McKean Memorial Scholarship”, c/o Ashland County Community Foundation. The donations can be sent to 300 College Ave, Ashland, OH 44805 or online at www.ashlandforgood.org."

Per the Obit, shortly before McKean died on the football field, she received a varsity college acceptance letter from multiple universities as a volleyball, basketball, and softball candidate.

"Loved by all, her quick wit, infectious laughter, beautiful smile and outgoing personality affected everyone she met. Bre loved sports of all kinds. She received multiple varsity letters each, in volleyball, basketball, and softball."

Breanne McKean, a senior at Mapleton High School, was a member of the student council and a member of the National Honor Society. The Mapleton school district on its Facebook page mourned the sudden passing of the teen, adding grief counselors would be made available for students and staff on Monday. They said:

“Mapleton staff and grief counselors were available immediately after this announcement to provide comfort and support. A special thank you goes out to the South Central community, administration, coaches, players and fans for their compassion and support last night.

They also expressed their gratitude toward community members for rallying around the school during the difficult time.

"We would also like to thank our Mapleton community and surrounding school districts and communities for their continued support, encouragement and prayers during this difficult time.”

The Mapleton Volleyball team also penned an emotional tribute to their teammate Breanne McKean and wrote:

“Youth camp on Sunday, Oct 1st is canceled due to our team's tragic loss last night All high school volleyball matches this week are cancelled at this time. Please pray for the McKean family, our volleyball family and the Mapleton community.”

While the cause of death is unclear, Ashland County Coroner’s Office investigator Jenny Taylor told Ashland source the teen’s body was transported to Lucas County to undergo an autopsy.