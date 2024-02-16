"Sharing texts from 3 years ago is nasty work": Mo'Nique slammed for sharing personal texts with son Shalon amid online feud

American comedian and actress Mo'Nique took to Instagram on February 14, sharing screenshots of texts allegedly exchanged between her and her son, Shalon, in 2021. She captioned the post:

"HEY MY SWEET BABIES HERE ARE THE RECEIPTS FROM A MOTHER WHO ALLEGEDLY DOES NOT LOVE HER SON WE ARE SHARING THIS WITH YOU SHALON & THE COMMUNITY! SOME WILL COMPLETELY GET IT OTHERS WON'T WE LOVE US 4REAL."

The post reportedly comes after her eldest son apparently criticized her appearance on a recent episode of Club Shay Shay's podcast. Shalon posted a TikTok video where he says:

"My mother and I both know that there is a very false narrative and I would like to free her of having to continue telling that lie. Faith without work is dead and neither one of us cares to put forth any effort to reconcile with the other. We are separated as she put it because she doesn't care to be my mother anymore than I care to be her son."

The video is in response to her appearance on the podcast, where, after being questioned about her relationship with her son Shalon, she replied saying;

"That's something that we as parents have to say. 'Listen, I've done what I can do. I've taken accountability in it. Now it's up to you."

A user calls Mo'Nique's post, "nasty work" (image via @rachelle_mit/Instagram)

Her recent Instagram post featuring the exchange of texts between mother and son was slammed online after users pointed out that the texts were from 2021.

"As a mother, she isn't handling this correctly": Netizens unhappy with Mo'Nique's handling of the situation

After Mo'Nique's post went viral on social media, it was reposted by The Shade Room, where people took to the comment section to criticize the comedian.

While many pointed out that the texts she posted were from 2021, others commented that she should be proving things to her son rather than the online community.

Users also claimed that her posting the texts on social media to "prove a point" isn't how a mother should be handling a disagreement.

Some people also pointed out that the star has no interest in being a mother but rather wants to win an argument.

The 56-year-old actress-comedian is popular for her appearances in TV shows Moesha and The Parkers. Apart from Shalon, she has three more kids, named Jonathan, David, and Mark Jr.

