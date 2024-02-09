"Who are you sharing your life with Shaq?" - Mo’Nique dissents Shaquille O'Neal's recent remarks on 'opening up to woman'

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal often shares his opinion on different aspects and issues a person could face in life. Recently, he made comments about how a man should never open up to a woman. Countless people disagreed with O'Neal's comments, including stand-up comedian and actress Mo'Nique.

Mo'Nique had a chance to be interviewed by former NFL star Shannon Sharpe on his show, "Club Shay Shay." The two talked about various things, which led to Sharpe asking the comedian about her thoughts on what Shaq said recently. After hearing the four-time NBA champion's remarks, the 56-year-old personality opened up on what O'Neal said.

"How do you take advice from a man who has no woman?" Mo'Nique said. "And I love Shaq. But how do you take advice from my brother that has no one?

"If you have that person in your life and you say, 'Listen, I'm dealing, I'm going through' Who else do you talk to at nighttime in your pillowtalk? Who else do you share your life with? Who are you sharing with your life with Shaq?"

Mo'Nique questioned who Shaq shares his life with. According to her, it creates division for someone who doesn't share or open up with their partner. She also cited famed TV personality Oprah Winfrey, who shared she gets calmed down after a hard day at work by her partner.

What did Shaquille O'Neal say about opening up to a woman?

In an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the former LA Lakers star had an interesting take on sharing one's feelings with a woman. According to Shaquille O'Neal, opening up to a woman should not be done as they'll eventually "throw it back in your face."

The former NBA center hasn't shared if he's experienced that incident before. However, based on his comments, it looks like he's dealt with a similar situation in the past.

Shaquille O'Neal has been married once in his life. He married Shaunie Nelson in 2002, and the couple went on to have four kids together. Shaq and Shaunie are parents to Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah. Both of them also have children from outside of their marriage. Nelson has a son named Myles from a previous relationship and the NBA personality is father to Taahirah from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Shaq and Nelson finalized their divorce in 2011. Reports indicate that he's been in relationships with other women after his marriage. The TNT host is currently single, and hasn't been with anyone since his last girlfriend, Laticia Rolle. The two dated from 2014 until 2018.

