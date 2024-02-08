Shaquille O'Neal berates NBA superstars weaseling out on dunk contest: "Our biggest stars are afraid of competition"

Shaquille O'Neal delivered a bold statement regarding the current state of the dunk contest, alleging that modern players shy away from competition.

In an episode of “The Big Podcast” that featured Julius “Dr. J” Erving, one of the greatest dunkers of all time, O'Neal lamented how this era’s stars were “afraid of competition.”

“They're afraid of competition," O'Neal said. "It’s a shame that, you know, our biggest stars are afraid of competition.”

According to Shams Charania, Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown is contemplating participating in this year's dunk contest. No NBA All-Star has taken part in the Slam Dunk Contest since 2018.

O’Neal said modern players' reluctance to embrace competition dishonors the stars of the past.

“I started watching dunk contests because of this man (Dr. J)," he said. "After he left, Dominique (Wilkins), and Mike (Michael Jordan) took over. And then Vince (Carter)."

“My thing with that is they don't pay homage and show respect. I wouldn't be able to make 40 million without him. Get your money, do you think? But you have to respect the game. Respect them.”

Despite being one of his era's most dominant big men and formidable posterizers, O'Neal never participated in a dunk contest.

Meanwhile, Dr. J said that players are no longer interested in the dunk contest because they fear it could tarnish their brands.

“You won't get all the top players to be involved in it," he said. "There's a whole bunch who won't do it, the egos are not going to allow it.”

“And that's why, you know, you don't get sometimes the greatest dunkers in the dunk contest because it's about the brand right now. They don't want to do anything to diminish the brand.”

Shaquille O'Neal once revealed his favorite dunkers

In one of the early episodes of "Open Court," Shaquille O'Neal was asked who he considered the greatest contest dunker of all time.

O'Neal pointed to Vince Carter as the greatest winner of the slam dunk contest.

"Vince Carter in the dunk contest," O'Neal said. "Tracy McGrady in the game 'cause he always had the same move where he throws it with left, go around and catch in on the right."

Meanwhile, O'Neal regarded Dr. J, his favorite player growing up, as the best in-game dunker.

“I'm gonna go with the guy that made it cool for all the guys that you mentioned: Dr. J,” he said.

In a separate interview, O’Neal explained his Dr. J choice.

"To me, 'Dr. J' is the best ever," O'Neal said on the "Drink Champs" podcast. "Cause he started it, and then, you know, came Magic and then Mike. So, I think when we have these conversations, we need to go by eras."

