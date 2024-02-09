“Where your damn shirt at?”: Shaquille O’Neal hilariously roasts Richard Jefferson on NBA Today for his choice of outfit

Shaquille O'Neal is a savvy social media personality and he used his Instagram this time to hilariously roast NBA Today host Richard Jefferson for the latter's dress choice.

Taking to his Instagram account, Shaq shared a short video of him watching the ESPN telecast captured from his phone. It was the moment when Richard was talking about the upcoming trades of NBA stars where he was seen wearing a maroon-colored blazer.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal was quick to notice that Richard opted to not wear a shirt under the blazer. Pointing out his disapproval of the look, Shaq said:

"Hey man where your damn shirt at. Hell no!"

The NBA Today team at ESPN went the extra mile on Thursday for the NBA trade deadline, staying on air for an extended period. Before Shaquille O’Neal's light-hearted remarks, analyst Richard Jefferson enlivened the coverage with no less than four distinct outfit changes.

Throughout the telecast, which lasted from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Jefferson showcased several eye-catching ensembles, playfully declaring himself “the sexiest man at ESPN.”

Shaquille O’Neal critics current NBA stars

Shaquille O'Neal has made headlines for his outspoken criticism of current NBA stars. In a recent statement with The Big Podcast, O'Neal expressed his disappointment with the current generation of players, suggesting that they lack respect and appreciation for their predecessors.

Shaq said:

"They're scared of competition. Unfortunately, our biggest stars are frightened of competition."

This sentiment was evident when Shaquille O’Neal appeared unimpressed by the current NBA stars' reluctance to participate in the iconic Slam Dunk Contest during the All-Star weekend.

Additionally, O'Neal's discontent is not limited to the current players' on-court decisions but also extends to their behavior off the court. He has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the position of himself and his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Kobe Bryant, on a list of the top 10 NBA players of all time.

However, in an early Open Court episode, Shaquille O'Neal shared his appreciation for iconic dunkers. When asked about the best contest dunker of all time, O'Neal unequivocally named Vince Carter as his top pick for the slam dunk contest.

He then said:

"Vince Carter in the dunk contest. Tracy McGrady in the game.”

Additionally, Shaquille O’Neal highlighted Tracy McGrady as a standout in-game dunker, acknowledging his consistent ability to execute breathtaking dunks during actual gameplay.

Shaq added:

"I'm going to go with Dr. J.; he's the one who made it cool for all the guys you mentioned."

Moreover, Shaquille O’Neal expressed admiration for Julius Erving, also known as Dr. J, whom he idolized during his childhood. O'Neal revered Dr. J as the greatest in-game dunker, exemplifying his enduring impact and influence on O'Neal's perception of dunking prowess.

