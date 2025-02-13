"As if he’s the President of the United States" — Uncle Luke lists the reasons he found Elon Musk's Oval Office appearance "disrespectful"

American rapper Uncle Luke took to Instagram on February 12 to comment on Elon Musk's appearance at the Oval Office on February 11, 2025. Posting an image of the Tesla CEO present at the Oval Office for a press conference, Uncle Luke explained what he felt was "disrespectful" about it.

In his caption, the rapper stated:

"1. He’s doing a press conference behind the desk standing up. 2. He’s there with a hat on and no suit. 3. He’s taking questions as if he’s the President of the United States. 4. So-called undocumented illegals are getting deported."

(Image via Instagram/@unclelukereal1)

Uncle Luke further added:

"This guy fidgety can’t speak clear English and running the country. I can’t make this sh*t up, but this is what you all voted for."

Elon Musk's appearance at the Oval Office press conference garnered a lot of attention due to the claims made by him and President Trump concerning government fraud and corruption. Additionally, Musk came to the press conference with his 4-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, or Lil X.

Meanwhile, Lil X's antics like whispering to the president, kneeling by the Resolute Desk, and picking his nose in front of Trump, also became talked-about moments from the press conference.

Social Security payments for 150-year-olds, and other claims Elon Musk made during the Oval Office press conference

Elon Musk made multiple claims during the aforementioned press conference, which took place in the Oval Office on February 11, 2025. One of his claims was that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE's) work was shared on X and its website.

However, as reported by TIME that same day, the department's website has no information about the same, and its posts on X lack essential details concerning organizational access and the programs that are being cut.

Another claim the Tesla CEO made at the press conference was about 150-year-olds getting Social Security payments. According to a report by BBC dated February 12, Elon Musk mentioned:

"There's crazy things… cross re-examination of Social Security, and we've got people in there that are 150 years old... I think they're probably dead… and then there's a whole bunch of social security payments where there's no identifying information."

The publication tried verifying Musk's claims but was unable to do so because they didn't have access to the US social security data that the DOGE member was granted. Moreover, at one point during the press conference, President Trump asked Elon Musk to mention a few things the latter's team found, and "some of the crazy numbers, including the woman that walked away with about 30 million."

Talking about the same, Musk claimed that there are some people in the bureaucracy "who have ostensibly a salary of a few hundred thousand dollars," but somehow managed to gather "tens of millions of dollars in net worth" while being in their position, further indicating that this is what happened to USAID. Adding to his claims, the Tesla CEO said:

"Maybe they're very good at investing… I think the reality is that they're getting wealthy at the taxpayer expense."

It is speculated that the person Musk was referring to was former USAID (United States Agency for International Development) administrator, Samantha Power.

One of Elon Musk's claims during the press conference at the Oval Office was that only 10,000 federal employees could retire every month because the paperwork is manually written and kept in a mine.

As per BBC, Musk said that the speed at which the mine shaft elevator moves decides how many people can retire from the federal government. He added that the elevator breaks down sometimes, leading to nobody retiring.

