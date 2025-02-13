What did Elon Musk's son say to Trump at the Oval Office? 4-yead-old X's supposed whisper to the President goes viral

On February 11, Elon Musk's toddler son stole the spotlight from both his father and President Donald Trump. Musk was at the White House to discuss government cost-cutting through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk also brought his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-12 Musk, to the press conference. While Musk answered questions from the media, X was seen attempting to distract himself by picking his nose and wiping it on Trump's desk. After that, he supposedly urged the President to "shut your mouth."

At one point, he looked at Trump and seemingly said:

“I want you to shush your f*cking mouth up!”

Additionally, he poked his fingers in his father's ears, which made some reporters laugh. Noticing him, Musk added:

"I thought my son might enjoy this, but it's, he's sticking his fingers in my ears and stuff.”

He then addressed the reporters and said:

“So it's been hard to hear sometimes..,” telling his son, “Hey! Stop that.”

Elon Musk and Trump recently had a meeting on DOGE's progress

Elon Musk and Trump had a meeting (Image via Getty Images)

Elon Musk was in the White House to witness Trump sign an executive order after the opposition raised some concerns about DOGE's policy last week. He directed government entities to cooperate with DOGE's cost-cutting efforts in the order.

However, on Tuesday, Elon Musk's four-year-old kid stole the show by showing up to a press conference at the Oval office.

He appeared on his father's shoulder as the president prepared to sign an executive order pertaining to Musk's position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

At one point during the event, Musk attempted to explain the work that DOGE has been doing while X tried to occupy himself by sticking up his finger and removing "booger", as seen in the viral footage from the event.

The millionaire then apologized to reporters when X interrupted him once more, saying:

“I tell you gravitas can be difficult sometimes.”

Despite this, when the conference began, Trump praised the kid as a "high IQ individual." Furthermore, he once enthralled the audience even more by politely stating:

"Mr President it's me, I need to pee."

On the other hand, the work of DOGE, which has come under fire for its lack of transparency, was the main topic of the press conference. Musk, the head of the department, defended its work in an ITV broadcast from February 12 by claiming that he and Trump speak reportedly frequently on the matter.

Musk also mentioned their intention to "restore democracy" and said that he always asks Trump for advice on what steps to take and where in the administration to concentrate his efforts. Speaking to the reporters, Musk said:

"It's not just us going in and doing things willy nilly.. It's in partnership with the agency heads and, and I checked regularly with the president to make sure that, you know, this is what the president wants to have happen.”

Meanwhile, Trump and Elon Musk have defended the elimination of federal government services and employees under the new DOGE program. According to a CBS News article from February 10, DOGE was founded with the intention of cutting federal spending.

A task group chaired by Elon Musk asserted that it has purportedly saved more than $1 billion since its establishment by canceling contracts pertaining to inclusion, equity, and diversity.

Additionally, according to a February 12 BBC report, Musk told the reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon that he was not preparing a "hostile takeover of government," but rather giving the populace what they allegedly desired. He also underlined that reports indicate his department has been "maximally transparent" in its efforts.

The press conference and the executive order followed DOGE's decision to slash $900 million in funding from a government research office that tracks the progress of American students, claiming that much of its work was useless.

