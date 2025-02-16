"This is better than reality TV" — Internet reacts as Elon Musk responds to old post alleging Ashley St. Clair's plan to "ensnare" the Tesla CEO

Elon Musk finally addressed claims made by influencer Ashley St. Clair about giving birth to his 13th child five months ago. The Tesla CEO's one-word remark came in response to an X post suggesting that St. Clair had been planning to "ensnare" him.

On February 15, 2025, X user @Nero shared a screenshot of a series of tweets from St. Clair and a person named Greg Price from May 2020. The caption read:

“Ashley St. Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk.”

Responding to the post, Musk simply wrote:

"Whoa"

Elon Musk's reply to @Nero's X post (Image via X/@elonmusk)

On the other hand, once the reply and the screenshot went viral, it received attention from netizens. One X user wrote:

“This is better than reality TV."

Other netizens also echoed a similar sentiment, with one calling the app, i.e., the X platform, wild while another saying they would never leave X.

“This app is WILD!” said another one.

“I’m never leaving this app,” wrote one X user.

“Oh my! What a huge mess!” one cried.

Additionally, other X users also felt the same way, with one asking why Ashley St. Clair was making such claims.

“I can only imagine what @realDonaldTrump saying to Elon about this,” one well-wisher suggested.

“So... is she doing this just for child support and clout or...?” one user asked.

Ashley St. Clair's representative tried to defuse the situation between her and Elon Musk

Elon Musk has not refuted the claims as of yet (Image via Getty)

According to the screenshot containing alleged tweets by St. Clair, she needed Elon Musk's attention to propose marriage. She also requested assistance from a man named Greg for the same, who advised her against it, saying the tech mogul already has a child with another woman. However, in response, she allegedly said that he has seven children, and he quickly moves on from one woman to another.

Following @Nero's post of the nearly five-year-old tweets, St Clair's representative, Brian Glicklich, attempted to clarify the situation in an X post on February 16, 2025.

“Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time," Glicklich wrote.

He continued:

“It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially.”

Brian Glicklich further added:

“We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledged his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share.”

The tweet and the statement came after Ashley St. Clair claimed in an exclusive interview with the New York Post (February 15, 2025) that she had given birth to Elon Musk's 13th child. She further alleged that Musk reportedly wanted the child's existence to remain a secret for safety reasons.

St. Clair then said to the outlet that for everyone's protection, she was urged to keep her baby a secret "forever."

“I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” she claimed.

For the unphased, Elon Musk has twelve children with three different women.

Musk has neither accepted nor refuted Ashley St. Clair's claims yet.

