Justin Baldoni v. Blake Lively trial: Date, pre-trial hearing and everything to know

According to multiple sources, the Justin Baldoni v. Blake Lively lawsuit will possibly head for a trial on March 9, 2026. On January 27, 2025, Lewis J. Liman, the judge overseeing Lively and Baldoni’s respective cases, mentioned that he would hold an initial hearing of the lawsuit on February 3, 2025. The judge also asked both parties to set up a briefing schedule allowing the trial to begin on March 9, 2026, as he plans to consolidate both federal cases.

Last week, Lively’s legal team, led by Michael Gottlieb, asked the judge to schedule a hearing as soon as possible to address media statements given by Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman.

As a result of the request, the judge set the date of the initial hearing ahead by nine days, which was originally set for February 12, 2025. The date set for the trial could be canceled if Lively and Baldoni reach a settlement before the same. It could be postponed if discovery and motions take longer than expected.

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni on December 31, 2024, for s*xual harassment. Baldoni filed a counter-suit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on January 16, 2024, accusing them of extortion and defamation.

Details of Blake Lively’s gag order against Justin Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman explored

According to a report by Page Six dated January 22, 2025, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ legal team requested for a gag order to be implemented against Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, via a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman on January 21, 2025.

The request followed Freedman releasing unedited footage from Baldoni and Lively’s film It Ends With Us. Lively and Reynolds’ gag order mentioned that Baldoni’s lawyer must be prohibited from talking to the media, adding that his statements could “taint the jury pool” if her s*xual harassment lawsuit made it to the court.

The media outlet reported that Blake Lively’s gag order letter mentions:

“As Ms. Lively’s counsel have attempted, repeatedly, to caution Mr. Freedman, federal litigation must be conducted in court and according to the relevant rules of professional conduct.”

The Hollywood couple’s legal team claimed that Bryan Freedman made podcast appearances, gave television interviews, issued inflammatory written statements, and-

“leaked information (including, remarkably, documents as banal as document preservation demands to third parties) to the Hollywood press and tabloid media.”

The gag order claimed that Freedman has indulged in the said behavior every day since Lively filed her complaint against Justin Baldoni on December 20, 2024.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ letter claimed that Bryan Freedman’s statements aim at “undermining the ‘character, credibility, [and] reputation’ of numerous relevant parties.” Lively’s legal team claimed that Freedman’s statement consisted of multiple “new false statements” about the actress and others.

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, mentioned in a statement to Page Six dated January 25, 2025, that Lively is reportedly petrified of the truth that she moved to gag it. Baldoni’s lawyer also said they would respect the court but wouldn’t be bullied by those suggesting they can’t defend their clients with unedited facts.

Blake Lively or Ryan Reynolds have yet to comment on Bryan Freedman’s comment on their gag order.

