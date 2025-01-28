"I'm a very flawed man as my wife will attest"— Key takeaways from Justin Baldoni's 6-minute voice note apology to Blake Lively explored 

Actor, director, and producer Justin Baldoni seemingly sent his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively a six-minute voice note apologizing for the rooftop scene that caused a disagreement between them. The audio, which can be traced back to April 2023, was exclusively obtained by Daily Mail on January 27, 2025.

“Hey, Blake… hopefully, this does not wake you up. There’s so much I want to say to you, and I hope that we can FaceTime, or see each other in person soon … but I’m just going to send you a few thoughts. I want to start with an apology,” Justin appeared to say in the 2 am voice note.

“One thing you should know about me is that I will admit and apologize when I fail. I am far from perfect. I’m a very flawed man, as my wife will attest. I’m gonna f**k up. I’m going to say the wrong thing. I’m going to put my foot in my mouth … but I will always apologize and find my way back to center.”

The alleged voice note is the latest development in Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively. His January 16 lawsuit against her mentioned alleged text exchanges between the two, seemingly discussing changes Lively suggested for the rooftop scene in the film. It also included alleged involvement from her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and friend Taylor Swift.

Exploring more about Justin Baldoni’s apology voice note to Blake Lively

In his April 2023 alleged voice note to Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni reportedly tried to make amends for their disagreement surrounding the rooftop scene in It Ends With Us.

He seemingly shared that his “heart sank” reading her text about “not always [being] good” at ensuring she is seen and heard, rather bowing down to “threatening egos” out of “fear of affecting the ease of the process.”

“That takes a lot of trust and vulnerability, and I feel really grateful that you feel safe enough to tell me that that’s how you feel and share that with me. I f**ked up,” the alleged voice note mentioned.

“I’m sorry I made you feel that way. That must have felt terrible. I will for sure do better. That was not my best weekend and I should’ve given it more time… I for sure fell short and you worked really hard on that, and the way you framed it, and how that made you feel … I just wanted to say thank you for sharing that with me.”

As per the alleged voice note, Baldoni also addressed being invited to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ New York City penthouse, where Taylor Swift was also allegedly present. Earlier in his civil suit, Justin Baldoni claimed feeling pressured into accepting Lively’s suggested changes for the rooftop scene after both Taylor and Ryan reportedly praised Blake’s script.

The court documents also mentioned Lively calling herself “Khaleesi” and being surrounded by friends and family who would protect her no matter what and who were “absolute titans” and “dragons.” In this regard, Justin Baldoni reportedly shared in his now-viral alleged voice note:

“And d*mn right you got great friends if that’s how you felt and they knew that. We should all have friends like that, aside from the fact that they are two of the most creative people on the planet. The three of you guys together, it’s unbelievable. Talk about energy and just a force.”

The Five Feet Apart maker added in the alleged voice note that he didn’t need to be convinced by Reynolds or Swift to accept Blake’s suggested edits as her rewrites were “really good” and were “going to make the movie sing like you said.” The audio also mentioned Justin Baldoni being “excited to go through the whole movie” with his female lead.

In the concerned voice note, Justin Baldoni was seemingly heard saying how he and Lively had successfully developed a working relationship while admitting that communicating via texts and voice notes wasn’t his “biggest strength.” He explained that he preferred being “face to face” with people.

“I feel like that’s where I excel and I’ve definitely fallen short in our texting … because there is so much to communicate and so much happening… All that to say, I’m just looking forward to spending time together and I think that’s really going to go a long way for our chemistry, which I believe is there, [and] has been there from the start,” Baldoni allegedly stated.

Justin purportedly tried to reassure Blake that he had “no hesitancy” to send over her final draft of the script to the crew, and the only reason he had waited was that he was “trying to implement and add your notes into my working draft.”

The 41-year-old filmmaker seemingly shared being “d*mn excited” when Lively agreed to do the film. He added that they made a great team and they were both “so f*cking hardworking,” shared a “vision,” and refused to settle.

“I’m excited to have a creative partner in that with you,” he reportedly told her.

Justin Baldoni purportedly concluded the voice note by apologizing on behalf of “filmmakers and producers” for making the lives of female actors in the “industry” hard. He allegedly said, “Hopefully, that’s not going to be the experience with me,” adding that It Ends With Us would be a “healing” experience for Blake Lively.

Justin Baldoni shared that he wanted their movie to be “commercial” and “affect” and “touch” the audience. He concluded it would be “special,” with Blake Lively being the “secret sauce.”

“I hope you’re feeling better. Give Ryan my love for sending me that… It means the world to me that you trust me with your feelings and your thoughts. I can’t wait to spend more time with you,” he concluded while alluding to the 'Deadpool' star allegedly texted him.

The ongoing legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively began on December 20, 2024, when the latter filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Justin of creating a “hostile work environment” for her and seemingly displaying “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behavior on set.

Later, on December 31, she filed a civil suit further alleging s*xual harassment and running a smear campaign against her that seemingly led to “grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety.” The defendant denied the allegations and later responded with a $400 million countersuit on January 16, citing defamation and extortion, among other allegations.

