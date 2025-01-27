"Some of us were nicer than others" — Blake Lively's high school classmate shares insights on the actress amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Celebrity hairstylist Linet Keshishian has recently claimed that she was Blake Lively's high school classmate. Keshishian took to TikTok to share insights on the Gossip Girl alumnus along with her yearbook photos amid her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

The legal battle between Lively and Baldoni started on December 20, 2024, when Blake filed an 80-page legal complaint accusing Justin Baldoni of s*xual harassment during the filming of It Ends With Us. Lively also alleged that Baldoni was running a PR campaign to artificially ruin her reputation.

In response, the It Ends With Us director filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane. It accused them of extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

Several high-profile names and netizens have taken sides amid the ongoing legal drama. On January 24, Linet Keshishian took a trip down memory lane on TikTok and narrated her experience of having Blake Lively as her high school classmate. In a video that has garnered over a million views and 40k likes, she revealed that both graduated from Burbank High School in 2005.

However, the celebrity hairstylist didn't have many kind words about the actress.

“Some of us were nicer than others,” she said.

She revealed that Blake Lively was the president of her class while Keshashian was the vice president of the school. She continued, adding that many of their mutual friends were "talking trash" about the actress while discussing her ongoing controversy with Baldoni.

Exploring what Linet Keshishian revealed about Blake Lively in viral TikTok posts

Linet Keshishian didn't mince words when talking about Blake Lively's reputation among their mutual friends from high school. In her TikTok video, the celebrity hairstylist claimed that while some were being nice to her, most criticized the Green Lantern alumni.

“Some of them are backing her up while others are full on coming out … mutual friends of ours literally talking trash, to say it nicely,” she told in her TikTok post. “There’s not so nice things remembered about her and it’s all kind of sad."

The hairstylist, who currently has 1950 followers on TikTok, also added that all of their mutual friends were "good students - 4.0 and above."

“But some of us were nicer than others. And so, there’s a lot of us from high school who aren’t that surprised about the nasty stuff that has come out,” she continued.

She also implored other graduates from Burbank High School to come up with their thoughts and stories involving Blake Lively. While several users in the comment section agreed with Linet Keshishian, some opined that her high school days ended two decades back. Therefore, comparing her high school self with Blake Lively today didn't make much sense.

In a second video, Keshashian substantiated her words with evidence like a high school yearbook containing pictures of the Gossip Girl alumni in a choir and donning her cheerleading outfit.

“Blake Lively’s Yearbook pictures… you guys asked for it. Here it is. Let’s go. Here is sweet Blake in her freshman year. She went by Blake Lively,” she said. “I think she was a cute little blonde girl. But you guys can deny or confirm any work done she’s had on her face. I think she was a cute little blonde girl, and she’s still beautiful."

Neither Lively nor Baldoni have responded to the claims made by Linet Keshishian as of writing.

