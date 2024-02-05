From Clock Necklace to Black and white dress: All ‘Reputation’ easter eggs from Taylor Swift’s Grammy appearance explained

Taylor Swift appeared at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on February 4, 2024, for her acceptance of her historic fourth Album of the Year award as well as the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her album Midnights.

The singer's appearance at the ceremony was filled with Easter eggs, with the fans anticipating an announcement regarding the release of her Reputation album, which would be the singer's fifth re-recorded album.

However, the singer chose to delight her Swifties with the announcement of a new album, Tortured Poets Department. Although, for the moment, the easter eggs of her appearance are notable for their allusion to her Reputation album, especially the necklace and chain she wore at the ceremony, both of which were similar to the album cover in question.

Expand Tweet

More on the "Reputation" easter eggs in Taylor Swift's Grammy Appearance

The singer wore a choker necklace with a clock at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony, which was stopped at Midnight. This may be an indication that the singer will release her Reputation album at midnight someday.

Accompanying the singer's choker were several diamond necklaces, which evoked the looks of the singer in her Reputation album's Look What You Made Me Do single video.

Expand Tweet

Another easter egg seems to be Taylor Swift's braid, which is allegedly shaped like a snake, a common theme running through the Reputation album. This snake theme was a response to her tiff with Kim Kardashian and her former beau Kanye West over his controversial lyrics in his song Famous, which allude to him and Swift being intimately involved, and the consequent backlash she faced from netizens online.

Taylor Swift elaborated on the same during her Arizona Reputation concert on May 8, 2017, stating:

"A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media. I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore."

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift's overall looks also evoke goth vibes, with its choker and necklace, as well as the braided, subdued white and black contrast. The goth theme is also set to be one of the themes running through the singer's re-recording of Reputation, something she confirmed in an exclusive interview with Time Magazine as part of its Person of the Year feature in 2023, stating:

"It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure. I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, Sick snakes and strobe lights. I’m collecting horcruxes. I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now."

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift's latest re-recorded album was the 1989 (Taylor's Version). The album, released on October 27, 2023, peaked as a chart topper on major album charts, including the Billboard 200, UK, and Kiwi album charts, among others. The album was also met with widespread critical acclaim, with particular praise for its faithfulness to the original album as well as the singer's voice.