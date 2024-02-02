What happened to Kanye West’s Yeezy headquarters in West Hollywood? Building now has no roof and filled with dumpsters

Kanye West, the American rapper and songwriter, has allegedly made some changes to his $6.7 million Yeezy headquarters in West Hollywood. Drone footage shows the structure with no roof and the interior moving out.

On January 31, 2024, The Sun reported on the fashion mogul's building in parts as another one of his multi-million-dollar properties in Los Angeles. He had bought the space in March 2023 through his Oxpaha LLC company, a Delaware firm incorporated the same month, according to deed documents.

It has not been the first time that West's building has been damaged or abandoned. On November 14, last year, Kanye's rented office, a few doors away from Adidas' store on Melrose Avenue, had several graffiti tags on the outer walls, and homeless camps popped out outside.

Drone footage and pictures show roof ripped off Kanye West’s $6 million Yeezy headquarters

Images of Kanye's headquarters. (Images by Ruaridh Connellan)

Kanye West released his brand, Yeezy, in 2009. His initial collaboration was with Nike when together they released the Nike Air Yeezy the same year.

After a five-year partnership, the rapper decided to end business relations with the brand because, instead of paying royalties for his designs, Nike decided to donate his earnings to a charity of his choice, as per Forbes.

Kanye West then partnered with Adidas, who approached him for a business collaboration in 2013 when they offered to pay a 15% wholesale royalty for his designs.

As per CNN, Adidas also ended its partnership with Ye over his offensive and antisemitic remarks in February 2023. The cancellation ended with the inability to sell the popular Yeezy line of shoes at the end of 2022, leading to a net loss of 513 million euros ($540 million) for Adidas.

On January 31, 2024, The Sun published an article showing a possible ongoing renovation by Kanye West for his $6.7 million Yeezy headquarters in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Kanye West bought the property through his Oxpaha LLC company. The address for the LLC is the same as the headquarters for CSC, a business company in Wilmington, whose clients include Apple, Amazon, and Starbucks, as per News Break.

His wife, Bianca Censori, is listed as the point of contact for the firm on official papers. She was previously named special power of attorney for a separate property deal.

The U.S. Sun reported that a source close to Ye said that the 7,400-square-foot showroom has been used for everything from private fashion events to work days with Yeezy employees on sewing machines. The space is said to be more of a "multi-purpose venue" than a store for shoppers. The rapper had also covered up all of the windows on the outside of the property last year.

Photographs and drone videos exclusively obtained by The U.S. Sun showed the property looking like a construction site. It is now filled with metal poles holding the structure up, forklifts, piles of material, and other construction items. A few trash cans and pots of paint can also be seen in the giant showroom.

A worker is pictured pacing the property, and reports say the staff has been working to keep the homeless people who were camped nearby, as per Hip Hop Dx. The property was also previously vandalized with sprayed tags on the gray walls in black paint.

A wooden board is seen placed over the main door at the side alleyway to keep strangers out while workers keep coming and going in numerous vehicles, as per The Sun. It is still unknown why the rapper has decided to make changes to his property.

However, Adidas claimed on February 1, 2024, that they plan to sell the remaining stocks of Yeezy sneakers from the partnership with Kanye West for at least the price it costs to make them, as per the BBC.