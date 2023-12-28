“Shower socks. That’s about it.”: Kanye West’s new Yeezy Pods sparks funny reactions online

On December 27, Kanye West took to X to share the new Yzy Pods, which are now prized for pre-order at $200. The Yzy Pods is the first new footwear release after his partnership with Adidas was terminated in 2022 due to some antisemitic comments West made during interviews and on social media.

The Yzy Pods, infamously known as the "sock shoes," are a one-piece design that goes up to the calf. The first color released was a tonal black, and it is available in three sizes. A unique factor about the shoes is that they are foldable.

The shoes' design has caught people's attention, with many users taking to social media to express their honest opinions.

The shoes have taken the internet by storm after recently appearing on the feet of Nobu Mastuhisa, founder of the high-end restaurant chain Nobu.

Netizens call Kanye West's new release, "church lady knee high compression sock"

The Yzy Pods come after Kanye West's Yeezy welcomed Gosha Rubchinskiy as its head of design. Yeezy on December 13, announced;

"The arrival of this legendary Russian designer at Yeezy, the pre-eminent global brand in music and fashion, is a milestone in design history."

The Yzy Pods has received mixed reactions from people online. While some people called them, "church lady knee-high compression socks", others believed that foldable design could help women after a night of wearing heels.

Others joked that Yeezy and Balenciaga are competing to create the most unique products and designs.

People online also pointed out that the design isn't new and that these were available in CVS and Walgreens back in the day.

Before releasing the Yzy Pods, Kanye West publicly apologized to the Jewish community for his past comments and actions.

In Hebrew, Kanye West apologized to the community and said that it was not his intention to hurt or disrespect Jews. He then asked people to forgive him and said he would make amends to promote unity.