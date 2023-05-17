10 celebrity friendships you probably didn't know existed

Celebrity friendships have often been an intriguing topic for the media. Many notable celebrities share deep connections and cherished friendships with other fellow celebrities. From helping each other to prepare for roles to publicly showing support to displaying admiration and love on red carpets, these celebrity friendships are quite adorable and inspiring.

Life-long lasting celebrity friendships in real life like that of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon or Friends costars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are quite well-known to audiences and fans; however, there are some celebrity friendships that may seem a bit odd but are very real.

These celebrity friendships are not so well-known to the public, but they very much exist in real life. The list of such celebrity friendships includes duos like Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone, Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog, Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough and many more.

Without further delay, let's jump right in and take a closer look at some of the most intriguing celebrity friendships that viewers didn't know about.

From Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran to Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez, 10 unpopular celebrity friendships explored

1) Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg

Renowned rapper Snoop Dogg and television personality Martha Stewart are an incredible duo that nobody anticipated. The loving friendship between the two is one of the most unusual celebrity friendships of all time. In 2008, Snoop Dogg made a guest appearance on "The Martha Stewart Show" and went on to whip up some mashed potatoes. The next year, the rapper made a return to the show and baked some brownies.

Since then, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have collaborated on many exciting projects, including co-hosting VH1’s celebrity cooking show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Puppy Bowls and Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween. Over the years, the two have become close friends and have an inseparable bonding.

In an interview for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue, 81-year-old Stewart opened up about her unlikely friendship with Dogg. She said:

"Well, Snoop came on my show, and what was really charming about Snoop, first of all, was his giggle. He giggles in a very, very nice way... And his quest for learning! He is a real student, and that’s what really appealed to me."

During the interview, she further recalled their experience on the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber. She said while talking about Snoop:

"All he did was smoke, and everybody was in such a good mood … we were all roasting each other. And luckily, Snoop’s secondhand smoke really kind of eased the pain for me a lot...Okay! I’ll go with the flow here.’ After like six billion views around the world, it turned out to be one of the best things, and it cemented my relationship with Snoop."

2) Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone

Two of Hollywood's biggest stars Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone share an amazing friendship. The two have been longtime close friends since they were introduced by their mutual co-star Woody Harrelson. From that first meeting, the two felt a special connection with each other and soon became friends.

Since then, Lawrence and Stone have interviewed each other twice. On Stone's request, Jennifer Lawrence interviewed her for Elle's cover in 2018. The two also interviewed one another for a special for W Magazine.

In 2016, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Emma Stone spoke about their friendship and the love they share for each other. In the interview, she said:

"We both really do love each other and care about each other as people, beyond being actors...I support her completely when it comes to work, and I feel the same from her, but I know we'd be friends even if we didn't do the same job."

3) Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran

The friendship between beloved songwriter and singer Ed Sheeran and Friends actor Courtney Cox is definitely one of the most unlikely celebrity friendships in the entertainment industry. The two connected on a deeper level and became extremely close friends after Ed Sheeran stayed at Courteney Cox's Malibu home while he was recording his mega-hit album titled X.

Sheeran even went on to introduce Courtney to Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, who was her then-fiancé. Sheeran was also supposed to perform at their marriage ceremony before the two decided to postpone their wedding.

In August 2015, in an interview with The Sun, Cox talked about being grateful to Sheeran for introducing her to McDaid. She said:

"We are certainly grateful to Ed for introducing us...I can't imagine him not playing something at the wedding."

4) Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez

Both Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are known to have strong girl gangs and many celebrity friends. One of their mutual friends is singer Taylor Swift. While Swift and Gomez's long-going friendship is no secret, many don't know that singer Selena Gomez also shares a beautiful friendship with her co-star Cara Delevingne from Only Murders in the Building. Delevingne joined the incredible cast of the Hulu show in its second season.

Since becoming close friends, Gomez and Delevingne attend several events together. The two's closeness even sparked a rumor that the two were more than friends. However, in an interview with PrideSource, Gomez debunked the rumor by stating that the two were really good friends.

She went on to state that, despite being just friends, she didn't mind the rumors of them being more than friends. She said in that interview:

"She's incredible and very open, and she just makes me open. She's so fun, and she's just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn't mind it...I loved it."

5) Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and Dancing with the Stars' Julianne Hough share the most adorable celebrity friendships of all time in Hollywood. The two were introduced by their mutual friend and hair stylist, and the rest is history. From Lakers games to Taylor Swift concerts to several red carpets to intriguing vacations, the two friends have been seen together having a great time.

Dovrev and Hough were going through breakups almost around the same time they became friends; however, Nina Dobrev refused to accept it as the base of their long and caring friendship. According to her, it is much deeper than what people may perceive.

In a Cosmopolitan interview, Nina opened up about her friendship with Hough. She said:

"That's not what our friendship is about. Unfortunately, that's how it's perceived, but there's more to us. People aren't defined by their relationships. The whole point is being true to yourself and not losing yourself in relationships, whether romances or friendships...It's been cool to find an active buddy – there are lots of girlie girls around. We don't talk about makeup; we talk about life."

6) Kelly Osbourne and Miley Cyrus

Singer Miley Cyrus and model, fashion designer, singer and TV personality Kelly Osbourne have been friends for a long period of time. The two met on the set of So Undercover, the movie the two co-starred in. The movie did not do well at the box office, but because of that movie, Cyrus and Osbourne met and became friends. Theirs is another incredible celebrity friendship.

In an interview with HuffPost Live, Osbourne spoke about how proud she was of Miley Cyrus. She said she appreciated Cyrus for being her true self and not a fake. In the interview, she said:

"I'm proud of her because whether you agree with what she does or not. She stands by her guns, and she's not fake."

7) Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria

Another example of unusual celebrity friendships is the sisterly bond between English fashion designer and TV personality and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and well-known American actress and director Eva Longoria. These two incredible women have been close friends ever since Beckham's family came to live in America.

They have long been besties. Victoria Beckham even designed Eva Longoria's gown for her wedding ceremony. Beckham also honored Longoria by making her Harper's godmother. Now, that can be considered an excellent example of a celebrity friendship.

In 2016, while on the TV show, Loose Women, Longoria talked about her dear friend Victoria. She said:

"She's really funny. She makes me laugh...She's very loyal, a very loyal friend. She's an amazing businesswoman, a great business mind. She's super smart."

8) Justin Theroux and Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Live @JimmyKimmelLive Justin Theroux’s slow subtle quarantine prank drove Jimmy totally crazy… 🤣 Justin Theroux’s slow subtle quarantine prank drove Jimmy totally crazy… 🤣 https://t.co/ERoTWjw0AD

Another unusual but amazing celebrity friendship in Hollywood is that of renowned talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and American filmmaker and actor Justin Theroux. The two share a brother-like friendship. Kimmel even went on to host a bachelor party for Theroux. In 2015, he also officiated his wedding to Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

During an interview on ABC's Good Morning America, Justin Theroux opened up about his friendship with Kimmel and how grateful he was to have Kimmel officiate his wedding. He said:

"That was the biggest blessing in the world...It was exactly what you would want him to do. He was extremely funny, kept things extremely light, was extremely touching. Cried a little bit, he did. We both [did] … everyone did."

Although, since then Aniston and Theroux have split up, Theroux and Kimmel still remain close friends. In 2019, the two even celebrated Thanksgiving together, where Jennifer Aniston was also present.

9) Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston

Two of the biggest celebrities, Friends star Jennifer Aniston and Marvel actor Paul Rudd consider each other dear friends since the time they met on the set of their 1998 film titled The Object of My Affection. Since then, the two actors remain close friends, as they share a deep love and care for each other. The pair can be considered another example of an unusual celebrity friendship.

They continued to work with one another as Paul Rudd went on to join the cast of Friends. In 2002, he was cast as one of the many supporting characters, Mike Hannigan. The two actors and friends also co-starred in the 2012 film Wanderlust, where they played the role of a couple. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston spoke about her friendship with Rudd. She said:

"I love him. He is a dear friend...We just have a true affection for each other, and I just feel honored any time I get to work with him."

10) Allison Williams and Katy Perry

Portal Katy Perry @portalkatyperry Vídeo de Katy e Allison Williams na after party da Vanity Fair. Vídeo de Katy e Allison Williams na after party da Vanity Fair. https://t.co/PbDy8VpYJ6

Pop singer Katy Perry and Get Out actress Allison Williams have been close friends for a long time now. Their friendship is another example of unlikely yet great celebrity friendship in Hollywood. The two have attended several award shows together. In 2017, the two even went blond on the same day.

They are the true definitions of the best celebrity friendships. According to Girls star Allison Williams, she and Katy Perry hold best-friend telepathy. In an interview with People, Williams spoke about this best-friend telepathy. She said:

"I was texting her, and I was like, 'I'm going to be blonde next time I see you,'...And she was like, 'Me too!' It was hilarious."

Other not-so-well-known celebrity friendships include duos such as Princess Beatrice and Dave Clark, Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler, John Travolta and Pitbull, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez, Dominic Cooper and James Corden, Guy Fieri and Matthew McConaughey and more.

