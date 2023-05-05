Why was Lizzo's Montreal concert canceled? Health explored amid COVID concerns 

Lizzo was supposed to perform at the Bell Centre in Montreal as part of her The Special 2our tour on May 4, 2023. However, due to an unforeseen illness, the singer had to cancel the show as per the doctor's orders. After her recovery, the singer swore to make it up to her fans in Montreal.

The singer announced the concert's cancelation via a video post on her official Instagram page, wearing a face mask and covered in a blanket, stating:

"I think it's the flu, and and I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today. I want to find a date to reschedule, but I just can't perform tonight. This is the second time I've ever had to cancel due to health, in my entire career, and I will make it up to you Montreal. I'm so sorry."

The next concert by the singer is slated for May 6, 2023, at Hartford, Connecticut's XL Centre. So far, there has been no press statement as to whether or not the singer will be able to continue with that performance.

Lizzo's illness and symptoms explored

The singer appears to have symptoms that point towards the flu or possibly COVID-19. In her statement, she details the symptoms, including a 100-degree Fahrenheit fever, stating:

"I had a sore throat last night and a headache, and I went to bed. I woke up this morning and my body is weak and I have chills, and my head hurts. Normally, if it's just a cold, I'd shower, I'd eat, take some medicine and it gets better. But this is getting worse"

The singer's statement seems to suggest it is the flu and not COVID-19. The organizers of the event, Evenko, released a statement to CBC, stating:

"As per doctor’s orders, Lizzo is unable to perform tonight at the Bell Centre. More details will be announced soon for the new date."

Ticketmaster released a general statement regarding refunds following the announcement of the cancelation, saying:

"If the event is canceled: no action is required to obtain a refund; we will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer."

Lizzo has acted in a number of films and TV shows in addition to her music career

Lizzo, in her music career, is best known for her third studio album, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), which was released on April 19, 2019. The album was a major chart success and bagged her the Best Urban Contemporary Album award at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The singer is recognized for her incorporation of hip-hop with soul and funk into her unique sound and has been acknowledged by the Guardian as the musician leading the charge in the woodwind renaissance in mainstream music.

Aside from her music career, Lizzo has also starred in several films and TV shows, both as an actor and as a voice actor. She voiced the character of Lydia in the computer-animated film UglyDolls, which was released in 2019.

Also in 2019, Lizzo appeared as stripper Liz in the comedic crime drama film Hustlers, appearing alongside veterans of the industry such as Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, and Keke Palmer.

In 2023, the singer played the character of The Duchess of Plazir-15 in the hit Disney science fiction and space western show, The Mandalorian. The singer played the role on episode 22 of the show.

Poll : 0 votes