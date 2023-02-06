5 Best Lizzo songs including Grammy-winning About Damn Time

About Damn Time by Lizzo won Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards 2023, beating out tracks by Beyonce and Adele. Post her win, Lizzo dedicated her award to the late pop icon Prince, who died in 2016.

Lizzo's eyes welled up with tears as she said:

"We are good inherently. And anybody at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in, like I did, just stay true to yourself."

She then continued fangirling Beyonce, saying:

"I skipped school to see you perform. You changed my life. The way you make me feel, I was like, 'I wanna make people feel the same!"

Lizzo's speech brought the audience to their feet. The singer earned a total of five Grammy nominations this year for 'Special' and 'About Damn Time', including Album of the Year, Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance.

Let's take a look at 5 of the best songs by the singer.

Top 5 Lizzo songs to listen to if you are new to her music

1) Batches & Cookies (2013)

Batches & Cookies was Lizzo's first official music video. The song is from her debut album Lizzobangers, which was released in 2013. The video was named one of the "Best Videos of 2013" by Impose.

In the song, the singer was seen rapping and singing, establishing herself as an artist to watch. Even though she later switched to a pop/R&B sound, her flawless flow here cannot be overlooked.

2) Good as Hell (2016)

Good as Hell is what shot Lizzo into stardom in 2016, with more and more people in the industry paying attention to her.

The message of this song is self-love and it manages to resonate with millions for its profound lyrics and beautiful melody.

Lizzo wrote the song with producer Ricky Reed.

3) Juice (2019)

Empowerment anthems and Lizzo go hand in hand and Juice is undoubtedly one of the best songs from her discography.

It's a feel-good song and contains groovy guitars and bass. The singer's confidence and rhythm in the song are contagious, with many describing the song as a self-esteem anthem.

Juice was written by her, Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, and Ricky Reed.

4) About Damn Time (2022)

Lizzo didn't just win Record of the Year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards for this song but also received nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Additionally, Purple Disco Machine's remix won the Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording.

About Damn Time is from the album Special and features funk elements, mesmerizing lyrics, and even instruments such as the flute.

The song reached number one in the United States, becoming her second number-one single there, while reaching the top three in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

5) Truth Hurts (2017)

Truth Hurts could be Lizzo's greatest hit of all time.

Not only was this song featured in the film Someone Great, it even became the subject of a viral Tik Tok meme. This song has everything from being funny to having wonderful lyrics, a beautiful music video, her oozing with confidence, and finally, being catchy as hell.

Truth Hurts was written by the singer alongside Jesse Saint John and producers Steven "Tele" Cheung and Ricky Reed.

Poll : 0 votes