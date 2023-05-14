"Our experiences affect our voice": When Miley Cyrus opened up on Reinke's Edema surgery and what led to it

Miley Cyrus, the 30-year-old songwriter and singer, has always been in the limelight for her massive transformations over the years and her striking singing career. One of Cyrus' old interview clips has recently become viral on TikTok after someone pointed out how different her voice sounds in that interview.

In that particular clip, Miley Cyrus' voice seemed extremely deep, almost unrecognizable, which attracted the attention of fans.

Back in September 2020, Miley appeared in an interview with Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where she opened up about why her voice sounds the way it does. During the interview, when the host Rogan commented on her "heavy voice", Cyrus said:

"It's definitely changed. I actually, I kind of learned a lot about the voice and how our exeperiences affect our voice. I had a surgery in November on my voice. I had something called Reinke’s edema, which, when my doctor told me about it, he said, ‘No one shy has this. This is for abuse of the voice. This is for people that talk way too f**king much and usually, this happens when you’re like in your 60s or 70s.'"

Miley Cyrus talks about touring as a teenager on the 2020 Joe Rogan Experience podcast

During the 2020 podcast with Joe Rogan, when the host of the show asked Miley Cyrus why she ended up having Reinke’s edema, she went quite candid and further spoke about it in detail. Cyrus said:

"Mine, I think honestly, really I started touring, you know, probably at 12 or 13 and not only was I...the adrenaline that you have after a show, is not really the singing that affects your voice as much, it's afterwards. You're totally on. And then it's really hard to get that sleep. You stay up, talking all night. Later, that talking all night turned into smoking all night. And now, this is kind of where we're at. We got some dirt on her."

The singer and songwriter continued:

"You know, she, the voice, can be like a face, it collects wrinkles and it tells a story if you look at yourself and you go, 'oh I didn't have this until this trip.' You know, I sat out in the sun, or I partied too much or whatever, your voice says the same thing, it collects dirt. It (voice) gives me away. I mean I'm pretty much one of the only chicks in L.A with a mullet. So, that gives me away also."

Thereafter, the host Rogan went on to highlight the fact that the voice Miley Cyrus had earned was very distinctive. In response to that, the 30-year-old singer further commented:

"It's true. It's kind of like, you know when you see somebody and I think especially being like a female in the industry, I think growing up and changing and like kind of that...there is such a kind of stigma with aging, it's a very kind of scary thing as a female in the industry. And I thought about it a lot and thought about my voice."

Miley Cyrus further stated:

"I actually had someone when I was doing an interview a couple months ago, said you know 'she sounds like she stayed up all night, smoking too many darts', and I said, 'well I f**king have. And that's just the truth'....Over the last year, I noticed a really big change in my voice. Kind of a heaviness to it and I experienced soem heavy things and so, I feel like, it is a refelection, it is kind of a scar in a sense."

Miley Cyrus is currently busy making new music. Her new song Flowers, from her Endless Summer Vacation album, was released on January 12, 2023. The single has become a massive hit and went on to hold the number-one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 for eight non-consecutive weeks.

