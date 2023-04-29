“But Blake Lively is Met Gala?”: Actor skipping Met Gala 2023 causes meltdown, internet ready to cancel event

Blake Lively is an American actress who is known for her fashion sense and has been referred to as a Met Gala diva. She has made several appearances at the gala, wearing stunning outfits that have been widely admired.

Lively is known for her distinctive personal style and has stated that she does not work with a stylist. She has been praised for her fashion choices and has been featured on Vogue covers.

However, she recently confirmed to E! News that she will not be attending the Met Gala 2023 due to other commitments.

The moment fans got the news, they started overflowing the internet with their sad reaction. According to fans, "Blake Lively IS the Met Gala!", and if she is not going to attend the event, then it should be canceled.

Blake Lively has attended 10 Met Galas throughout her career and has worn several iconic outfits over the years.

Her most iconic Met Gala look was the Versace dress she wore in 2018, which was inspired by a Renaissance painting. The dress featured a gold bodice and a full, maroon skirt with intricate beading and embroidery. She completed the look with a halo-like headpiece and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Another iconic look was at the Met Gala 2022 that featured her in a strapless copper-colored gown with matching opera gloves by Versace. The dress featured Art Deco–inspired metallic beading and was tied up with a bow that fanned out into a massive train.

Lively completed the look with a tiara and emerald drop earrings. As she ascended the steps, she unspooled the bow, revealing a turquoise fabric on the underside of the train, which was inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

Having given these mesmerizing fashion statements at the Met Gala for years now, fans are disappointed that she will not be attending the Met Gala 2023, and want to cancel the event just because Blake Lively is not attending.

She is the queen of the event and she is the moment! Fans look forward to the event just because they will get to see the actress. Now that it's not going to happen, they want to either cancel the event or postpone it as per Lively's schedule.

Here are some glimpses of fan's sad comments on an Instagram post by @enews:

Why won't Blake Lively attend the Met Gala 2023?

Blake Lively confirmed to E! News that she will not attend the Met Gala 2023 without specifying the reason for it.

However, she told the reporters on April 27th during the Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store celebration:

"I will be watching, on my couch on Monday."

The news also mentioned that she and her husband had just welcomed their 4th child. However, it was not mentioned that because of this, she will not be attending the Met Gala 2023, but for now, apart from this information, nothing specifies the cause.

