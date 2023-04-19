Blake Lively at Met Gala: Actor's fashion transformation through the years in photos

When people think of Blake Lively at the Met Gala, they instantly remember the transformation dress she wore in 2022.

Lively made heads turn as she walked the red carpet in her gorgeous rose-gold gown by Atelier Versace. But little did the onlookers know that Blake had an ace up her sleeve, quite literally. Moments later, the extravagant bow on her dress unraveled into a cascading blue train and she peeled off her rose-hued gloves to reveal a pair of matching blue gloves underneath.

Blake Lively, widely known for her roles in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Gossip Girl, has attended 10 Met Galas till date. The dresses she has worn throughout the years depict her fashion transformation from subtle and chic to daring and inspired.

A look at Blake Lively's fashion transformation at the Met Gala over the years

1) Strapless Ralph Lauren gown (2008)

Blake's first Met Gala appearance was in 2008 (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com, Ray Tamarra/Getty)

The theme of the 2008 Met Gala was "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" and Blake Lively wore a black strapless gown by Ralph Lauren with matching black gloves and diamond bracelets.

Classic and elegant, this dress marked her debut at the Met Gala.

2) Blue Versace gown (2009)

Her 2009 look was elegant and minimalist (Image via Larry Busacca/Getty Images, Billy Farrell/Patrick Mcmullan/Getty)

At the 2009 Met Gala, Blake Lively decided to go for a more daring look with a blue Versace gown that had a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. She played it smart by keeping her hairstyle minimalistic and accessorizing with simple gold heels so that all attention would be on her dress.

3) Blue Marchesa minidress (2010)

The minidress was an unconventional choice but Blake makes it work (Image via Larry Busacca/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty)

The theme of the 2010 Met Gala was "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity." Blake Lively arrived in a chic blue Marchesa minidress that made her stand out from her counterparts, most of whom were wearing floor-length gowns.

4) Chanel Haute Couture gown (2011)

Blake looked like a Greek goddess in her 2011 Met Gala look (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty, Stephen Lovekin/Getty)

In 2011, the theme was "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" and Blake Lively wore an embroidered Chanel Haute Couture gown paired with Christian Louboutin sandals. The muted color of the dress against her newly colored red hair came together to create a striking red-carpet look.

5) Strapless Gucci Première gown (2013)

Blake carried off a bold and edgy look for 2013 Met Gala (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty, Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty)

At the 2013 Met Gala themed "PUNK: Chaos to Couture," Blake Lively chose to go for an edgy look with a strapless Gucci Première gown. It had a full feather-and-organza skirt and metallic beading across the hips. Smokey eye makeup and statement earrings added to the bold look.

6) Blush Gucci Première gown (2014)

Channeling Old Hollywood, Blake looked beautiful in her 2014 look (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Themed "Charles James: Beyond Fashion", the 2014 Met Gala marked the first red-carpet appearance of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as a couple. Blake wore a floor-length blush Gucci Première gown with a long train.

7) Pink-and-red Burberry gown (2016)

She carried off a princess look in 2016 (Image via Getty Images)

Blake's princess look didn't quite fit with the Met Gala's 2016 theme of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" but it still got people talking. She wore a pink-and-red Burberry gown with a thigh-high slit covered by a sheer fabric.

8) Gold Atelier Versace gown (2017)

Blake and Ryan showcased a coordinated look in 2017 (Image via Theo Wargo/Getty, Neilson Barnard/Getty)

It is unfortunate that this dress didn't garner as much attention as the outfits that followed because it was a stunner. Blake looked gorgeous in the form-fitting gold gown by Atelier Versace with blue feather detail. The sapphire and gold jewelry added to the look.

9) Custom Versace gown (2018)

The custom Versace gown Blake wore in 2018 created quite a buzz (Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

This was the 'wow' moment that made fashionistas around the world take notice of Blake Lively. She wore an ornate ruby-and-gold custom Versace gown with a mega train. The gown itself was spectacular with sheer thigh-high slits, but she took it up a notch by adding a custom-made halo by Lorraine Schwartz.

10) Atelier Versace gown (2022)

Blake Lively walked up the Met steps in a shimmering rose gold gown by Atelier Versace. Inspired by Manhattan's intricate architecture, the dress paid homage to the Empire State Building.

Blake's transforming dress in 2022 went viral (Image via Theo Wargo/WireImage, Getty Images)

The stunning dress had an extravagant bow and onlookers were stunned when it was untied to reveal a cascading blue train. Inspired by the constellation decor at Grand Central station, it completely transformed her gown and the rest is history.

Given the hype from 2022, there will be a lot more eyes on Blake Lively at the 2023 Met Gala, but knowing the actor, she will surely live up to the expectations of fans and fashion critics alike.

Poll : 0 votes