Deadpool and 3 other box office hits of Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman recently appeared in a video in which the actors confirmed their return as superheroes, Deadpool and Wolverine respectively in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's third installment of the Deadpool series. Popular actor Matthew Macfayden, known for his roles in the hit TV series Succession and the film adaption of the famous novel Pride and Prejudice, has also been confirmed to be a part of Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024, and fans are already anxiously waiting for its release. The return of Hugh Jackman in the role of one of his most popular characters, Wolverine, is one of the main reasons why fans are so excited about its release.

With the first two installments of the Deadpool series being outstanding successes, actor Ryan Reynolds is all set to make his comeback as the witty and humourous superhero. But the actor has also starred in numerous other films throughout the years, which have been tremendously successful at the box office. Here are some of Ryan Reynolds' most successful movies that cemented his recognition as one of Hollywood's most notable and beloved actors:

Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds' 3 other box office hits that will make you fall in love with the actor's charm

1) Deadpool (2016)

Ryan Reynolds' performance as the Marvel Comics superhero Deadpool is arguably his most recognizable role, and with a valid justification. A critical and financial triumph, the 2016 superhero movie, which was the first installment of the series, raked in over a whopping $782 million worldwide.

Reynolds plays the role of Wade Wilson, a former Special Forces agent who undergoes an experimental cancer treatment and develops superhuman abilities. Deadpool stands out for its sarcastic, self-aware humor and its willingness to break stereotypes. The character of the wise-cracking, foul-mouthed antihero was brought to life in a way that had never been seen before, thanks to Reynolds' universally praised performance.

Ryan Reynolds worked closely with director Tim Miller to create a truthful adaptation of Deadpool which even viewers not familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe enjoyed. The film's sequel Deadpool 2 also performed extremely well at the box office and therefore paved the way for the upcoming third installment Deadpool 3.

2) The Proposal (2009)

The Proposal is a romantic-comedy movie released in 2009 starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock as the lead actors. Reynolds' performance as the witty and charming assistant, Andrew Paxton was highly commended as he is said to have given the role a sincere dimension which elevated the movie above the stereotypical romantic comedy genre.

The film follows Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock), a high-powered editor-in-chief of a renowned publishing house who is facing deportation to Canada, and her assistant, Andrew Paxton, who agrees to marry her in order to keep her in the United States. It was tremendously successful at the box office grossing over $317 million worldwide with merely a $40 million budget.

3) The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017)

Reynolds plays Michael Bryce, a bodyguard assigned to watch an infamous hitman named Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson), in this 2017 action-comedy film titled The Hitman's Bodyguard. The film also features well-known stars such as Salma Hayek, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, and Antonio Banderas.

The Hitman's Bodyguard grossed over $183 million worldwide and was widely acclaimed for its exhilarating action scenes. The hilarious on-screen chemistry between Reynolds and Jackson received tremendous praise from viewers and critics and was one of the reasons for the movie's success.

Ryan Reynolds delivered a memorable performance in The Hitman's Bodyguard which was applauded for its blend of action and comedy. He handles the many action scenes in the movie and delivers one-liners with ease, which showcases his versatility as an actor. Fans are expecting Ryan Reynolds to channel the same acting prowess in the upcoming movie, Deadpool 3.

4) Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Pokémon Detective Pikachu, a mystery fantasy comedy film loosely based on the video game of the same name, was released in 2019. It was one of Ryan Reynolds' highest-grossing films which raked over $433 million worldwide.

In the movie, Reynolds voices a wisecracking, caffeine-addicted Pikachu who teams up with a young man named Tim to solve a mystery in the neon-lit metropolis of Ryme City.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu showcased Ryan Reynolds' talent as a voice actor, thereby proving his versatility. His performance was highly praised for its energy and humor as he was able to inject the character with his trademark wit and charm.

Ryan Reynolds has starred in many box office successes throughout the years and these movies are just a small sample from his outstanding résumé as an actor with Deadpool 3 about to be another successful addition.

Reynolds has a charm and sense of humor that make him enjoyable to watch, whether he's playing a witty Deadpool or a wisecracking Pikachu. His versatility is not just limited to romantic-comedy and action genres but also spreads to horror, thriller, sci-fi, and biographical movies.

