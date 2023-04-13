Deadpool 3: Colossus and Vanessa to appear in the film

Deadpool 3 is one of Marvel's most highly anticipated films. Not only will it integrate Ryan Reynolds' mercenary with a mouth into the MCU, but it will also feature the long-awaited return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine after his last appearance in 2017's Logan.

The film features both returning and new cast members, such as Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni, who reprise their roles as Blind Al and Dopinder from Deadpool and Deadpool 2, respectively. The upcoming release will also feature Emma Corrin and Matthew MacFayden, who have been cast in undisclosed roles, with Corrin reportedly playing the antagonist of the film.

As per a report from Deadline, Deadpool 3 has now added two more cast members to the mix, Stefan Kapicic's X-Man Colossus and Morena Baccarin's Vanessa, Deadpool's fiancee. Both characters were last seen in Deadpool 2, where they played relatively minor roles in the story.

Colossus and Vanessa's potential roles in Deadpool 3

Colossus and Vanessa to return in Deadpool 3 (Images via 20th Century Fox)

As mentioned above, Colossus, played by Stefan Kapicic, and Vanessa played by Morena Baccarin, are set to reprise their roles in Deadpool 3. The news of their casting comes shortly after Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni were confirmed to be returning as Blind Al and Dopinder, respectively.

With Kapicic's return as Colossus, he will be the second X-Men member to be featured in Deadpool 3 followed by Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Colossus was last seen in a minor role in Deadpool 2 where he and Negasonic Teenage Warhead tried to recruit Deadpool into the X-Men.

Deadpool Updates @DeadpoolUpdate



Brianna Hildebrand is also expected to reprise her role as Negasonic Teenage Warhead.



(via: Morena Baccarin & Stefan Kapicic will reprise their roles as Vanessa & Colossus in ‘DEADPOOL 3’.Brianna Hildebrand is also expected to reprise her role as Negasonic Teenage Warhead.(via: @DEADLINE Morena Baccarin & Stefan Kapicic will reprise their roles as Vanessa & Colossus in ‘DEADPOOL 3’.Brianna Hildebrand is also expected to reprise her role as Negasonic Teenage Warhead.(via: @DEADLINE) https://t.co/HdC5zzxQsk

As of now, it remains to be seen how Colossus will factor into the plot of the film, which is rumored to be a time-travel/multiversal adventure. His role could presumably play out like it did in Deadpool 2, where he only plays a minor role. Alternatively, he could make a cameo appearance alongside the rest of the X-Men if and when they happen to encounter Deadpool at some point in the story.

The news of Morena Baccarin's return as Vanessa in Deadpool 3 comes shortly after the actress herself addressed whether or not she would return to the role, in a recent appearance on the Inside of You podcast hosted by Smallville actor Michael Rosenbaum. She enjoyed the prospect of being in the film and mentioned that Marvel had contacted her about the same.

Xfire @xfire_com



During a recent appearance, Morena Baccarin answered questions about returning to Deadpool 3.



#Deadpool #Deadpool3 #KevinFeige #MarvelCinematicUniverse #RyanReynolds Will Morena Baccarin return in Deadpool 3?During a recent appearance, Morena Baccarin answered questions about returning to Deadpool 3. Will Morena Baccarin return in Deadpool 3?During a recent appearance, Morena Baccarin answered questions about returning to Deadpool 3.#Deadpool #Deadpool3 #KevinFeige #MarvelCinematicUniverse #RyanReynolds https://t.co/238SmQdB10

Vanessa was last seen in Deadpool 2, where she was killed early in the film. This motivates Deadpool to try to save the main antagonist of the film Russell Collins from his descent into villainy.

As of now, much like Colossus, Vanessa's role in the upcoming Deadpool threequel also remains unknown. Her role could however possibly play out like it did in Deadpool 2, and she makes a brief appearance in a flashback involving Wade Wilson (Deadpool). She could also make a general cameo appearance as Wade navigates the MCU multiverse.

Deadpool 3 release date, plot, and cast

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm The official logo for ‘DEADPOOL 3’.



Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman return as Deadpool and Wolverine. The official logo for ‘DEADPOOL 3’.Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman return as Deadpool and Wolverine. https://t.co/cyjAjW4rSM

Deadpool 3 is set to be released on November 8, 2024, as the first installment of MCU's Phase Six. The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, from a script written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Based on various rumors and reports, the plot of the film will revolve around Deadpool and Wolverine going on a time-travel/multiversal adventure across the MCU. They will have a conflict with Owen Wilson's Mobius and the Time Variance Authority, an organization that made its first appearance in the premiere season of Loki.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Hugh Jackman revealed that the film will heavily revolve around a time-traveling device, which can manipulate and alter timelines. He said that it was important to preserve the timeline of events featured in 2017's Logan, particularly Wolverine's death at the end of the film.

Deadpool 3 features the following cast members, who will star alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine:

Leslie Uggams as Blind Al

Karan Soni as Dopinder

Stefan Kapicic as Colossus

Morena Baccarin as Vanessa

Additionally, Emma Corrin and Matthew MacFayden have been cast in undisclosed roles. However, Corrin is reportedly set to play the antagonist of the film. Fans are excited about the upcoming release and can't wait to see what MCU's Phase Six has in store for them.

Poll : Are you pumped for Deadpool 3? Yes No 0 votes