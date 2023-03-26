X-Men '97: What can be expected from the rebooted series?

The X-Men '97 is expected to be released by the end of this year. The franchise has been a beloved and longstanding part of the Marvel universe since its inception in 1963. In order for the rebooted series to be successful, it will need to continue to tackle important issues and stay true to the spirit of the original comics.

The team characters were created during the Civil Rights Movement and were intended to be an allegory for the struggle of marginalized communities. Over the years, the franchise has tackled a variety of issues, including prejudice, discrimination, and social justice.

Let's take a closer look at what this rebooted series can be expected to be.

Marvel Studios announces “The X-Men '97” for Disney+ in fall 2023"

Marvel Studios announced during a presentation about their animated shows at the San Diego Comic-Con that "The X-Men '97" will be available on Disney+ in the fall of 2023. This will be the first X-Men project made by Marvel Studios after Disney bought 21st Century Fox movies and TV shows.

The show will bring back many beloved characters from the past, like Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Gray, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee, and Cyclops. The appearance of the characters will be similar to how they looked in the 90s, but with some slight improvements.

On July 23, 2022, Marvel posted on Twitter to announce that “The X-Men '97” will be available for streaming on Disney+ in the fall of 2023.

The X-Men are a complex and nuanced group of characters, and their introduction into the MCU will need to be done in a way that feels organic and respectful to both the X-Men franchise and the MCU as a whole. Fans will be looking for seamless integration in the upcoming X-Men '97 series that doesn't feel forced or gimmicky.

What can be expected from X-Men '97?

MCU has become one of the most successful movie franchises of all time. (Image via Marvel)

Marvel Studios has a track record of success when it comes to superhero movies, and the MCU has become one of the most successful movie franchises of all time. With their expertise in storytelling and their commitment to staying true to the source material, Marvel Studios is well-positioned to deliver a rebooted X-Men franchise that will satisfy fans and bring new audiences into the fold.

As for villains, the X-Men '97 series is expected to have various villains like Mr. Sinister and the White Queen and Sebastian Shaw of the Hellfire Club.

Nevertheless, Professor X and Magneto have always been the heart and soul of the X-Men franchise. Their complex relationship, which has been both cooperative and adversarial over the years, is one of the most compelling aspects of the X-Men universe. Any successful X-Men movie will need to explore this relationship in depth and give both characters the time and attention they deserve.

Of course, there are many unknowns when it comes to the rebooted X-Men franchise. We don't yet know who will be cast in the roles of our favorite mutants or what stories will be explored.

However, with Marvel Studios at the helm, fans can rest assured that the X-Men franchise is in good hands.

