X-Men 97: Release date, Cast, streaming details and more

X-Men 97, the revival of the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series, which aired from 1992 to 1997 is set to release in Fall 2023. This is a highly anticipated project for fans of both the original animated series and X-Men in general. The revival is poised to be a trip down memory lane for fans of the 90s animated series and is also meant to draw in younger audiences from the modern era.

The original animated series saw Professor X and the X-Men having conflicts with Magneto and his Brotherhood of Mutants. Here, the X-Men fought to push for the peaceful co-existence of humans and mutants, while the Brotherhood sought to prove themselves superior to humans.

Although X-Men 97 will be produced by Marvel Studios, the show will not be set in the MCU

When and where can you watch the revived series?

X-Men 97 to hit Disney+ in Fall 2023 (Image via Marvel/Disney)

As mentioned above, X-Men 97 will arrive in the Fall of this year. However, an exact release date has not been set in stone. Given that the show will follow a fall release date, fans can expect the revival series to drop sometime between September and December on Disney+/Disney+ Hotstar.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have hinted that Professor X and the X-Men from the original animated series existed somewhere within the MCU multiverse. However, despite X-Men 97 being produced by Marvel Studios, it will not be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Interestingly, Patrick Stewart's Professor X variant from Earth-838 in the film sported a green suit and yellow hoverchair used by him in the original animated series. Even the theme of the original series was used in a subtly grand tone when introducing Professor X in the film.

Who all will be seen in X-Men 97?

Fans can expect the roster of X-Men featured in the 90s animated series to appear on the show, which consists of Professor X, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Beast, Jubilee, and Gambit. In addition, Magneto and his Brotherhood of Mutants may also appear on the show.

As for the cast details of X-Men 97, expect almost every voice actor who lent their voices to the characters in the original series to return, except Cyclops' voice actor Norm Spencer, who passed away on 31 August, 2020, due to unknown causes.

Meanwhile, Screenrant reported that Alyson Court will not voice Jubilee in X-Men 97. She will instead voice another character as she has reportedly asked for Jubilee to be voiced by an Asian actress.

X-Men Updates @XMenUpdate



The revival of the series is rumored to drop sometime in 2023 on Alyson Court, voice actress of Jubilee in “X-Men: The Animated Series”, announces she will not be reprising the role for #XMen97 and hopes to see Marvel cast an Asian voice actress for the role.The revival of the series is rumored to drop sometime in 2023 on #DisneyPlus Alyson Court, voice actress of Jubilee in “X-Men: The Animated Series”, announces she will not be reprising the role for #XMen97 and hopes to see Marvel cast an Asian voice actress for the role.The revival of the series is rumored to drop sometime in 2023 on #DisneyPlus. https://t.co/f0fY3R7lnC

The returning voice cast includes the following:

Cathal J. Dodd as James "Logan" Howlett/Wolverine

Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue

Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit

Catherine Disher as Jean Grey

Alison-Sealy Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm

George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast

The new voice cast will see:

Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler

Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister

The latest cast members in undisclosed roles comprises of:

Jennifer Hale

Ray Chase

Anniwaa Buachie

Matthew Waterson

Alyson Court

JP Karliak

Holly Chou

Jeff Bennett

A.J LoCascio

What can fans expect from X-Men 97?

As for the plot of the original series, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, due to X-Men 97 being a continuation of the original series, fans can expect the revival to pick up from where the final episode of the original series left off.

The final episode of the original series saw an ill Professor X get taken by Empress Lilandra Neramani of the S'hiar empire to her homeworld to receive a cure. Magneto and the X-Men bid farewell to Professor X as he left earth.

In the comics, Lilandra Neramani is the queen of the S'hiar empire who shares a lifelong bond with Charles Xavier (Professor X). The two were married at one point before it was annulled by the Sh'iar council after Xavier, under the control of supervillain Cassandra Nova, used the Sh'iar empire to destroy both humans and mutants.

As per the announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Magneto will take over as leader of the X-Men during Professor X's absence. The new additions to the team will now see Sunspot, Nightcrawler, Bishop, and Cable taking charge. X-Men 97 will also see Magneto and the X-Men fight Mister Sinister and his mutant experiments, the Sentinel robot-army and the Hellfire Club.

Poll : Are you excited for X-Men 97 or not? Yep! Meh. 0 votes