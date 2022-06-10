''Blue Deadpool'': Fans mock Black Adam's Atom Smasher, compare costume with Deadpool

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam trailer was released on June 8, 2022, and since then, fans haven't stopped talking about it. One of the major talking points of the trailer was the character of Atom Smasher, played by Noah Centineo.

Smasher, widely known for his super strength, makes his film debut with Black Adam. However, Marvel fans haven't been kind to him as comparisons of Smasher's costume with Deadpool are flooding Twitter, with some calling him ''blue Deadpool.''

Read ahead to find out how fans reacted to Atom Smasher's costume.

Fans compare Black Adam's Atom Smasher with Deadpool

Several fans took to Twitter to troll Black Adam's Atom Smasher's costume, drawing comparisons with Deadpool. While some defended the character, others also criticized it. Take a look at the reactions on Twitter:

Cris Parker @3CFilmss Dude will make one joke in the movie and have some like “OMG I GET DEADPOOL VIBES FROM HIM!” #BlackAdam Dude will make one joke in the movie and have some like “OMG I GET DEADPOOL VIBES FROM HIM!” #BlackAdam https://t.co/dKXB2sAQPH

JOLLY J✨ @DynamoSuperX Look, I know Atom Smasher looks like this in the comics but all I'm seeing is Deadpool with a degree in physics. LOL Look, I know Atom Smasher looks like this in the comics but all I'm seeing is Deadpool with a degree in physics. LOL https://t.co/5LiiCTEx4M

Pｪssmaker™ @Massive_Peace Atom Smasher will never beat the Deadpool allegations once he cracks a SINGLE joke in the movie Atom Smasher will never beat the Deadpool allegations once he cracks a SINGLE joke in the movie https://t.co/krhMDjVi7b

Dan.nobody @Dannobody3 @thebrian0701



Wade: ok, but Morbius doesn't have a giant blue copy in the DC universe @driiftyfilm Dopinder: no one is interested in Deadpool anymore, it's Morbing timeWade: ok, but Morbius doesn't have a giant blue copy in the DC universe @thebrian0701 @driiftyfilm Dopinder: no one is interested in Deadpool anymore, it's Morbing timeWade: ok, but Morbius doesn't have a giant blue copy in the DC universe https://t.co/8fLfeHp1Bv

lovekovtian horror 🧁 #1 hanasaku enthusiast @robukofu im sorry but unlike mr knight this mask is straight up blue deadpool im sorry but unlike mr knight this mask is straight up blue deadpool 😭😭😭 https://t.co/8SXO5cPRoW

Twitter isn't happy with Atom Smasher's costume, and it'll be interesting to see how the character pans out in the film.

About Black Adam's Atom Smasher

Atom Smasher, or Albert Rothstein, is a young DC superhero who first appeared on television on The Flash season 2. WWE wrestler and actor Edge portrayed the character in the series. With Black Adam, Smasher makes his film debut, increasing fans' anticipation.

Initially written by Roy Thomas and Jerry Ordway, Smasher is known for his super strength. He gained this extraordinary power from his grandfather, Cyclotron. There have been numerous theories regarding the bizarre and mysterious superpowers of Adam Smasher. It is claimed that he could grow up to 60 feet and is also known to be a pilot and mechanic. He is also extremely tall, with a height of 7 feet 6 inches.

Although not an unfamiliar name among comic fans, it'll be interesting to see how the general public will receive the character once the film is released. Despite the initial adverse reactions on Twitter to Smasher's costume, fans can expect actor Noah Centineo, known for films like The Perfect Date and To All the Boys I've Loved Before, to do justice to the character.

About Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer was released on June 8, 2022. The gripping trailer offers a peek into the film's unique world, showcasing Dwayne Johnson in an intensely emotional avatar. Johnson dominates the trailer with his raw charisma and impeccable screen presence. The trailer gives a glimpse of the film's underdog-triumph trope, as viewers can see a defeated character rising from the ashes. It has got fans around the world stoked, and it'll be fascinating to see how the film will be received by critics and audiences when it releases on October 21, 2022.

Johnson plays the titular antihero, along with Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, and Marwan Kenzari in pivotal supporting roles. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, known for films like Unknown, Orphan, and The Shallows. It was set to be released in December 2021 but was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

