Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares her thoughts on MET Gala 2023 red carpet ft. Anne Hathaway and Pedro Pascal

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared her thoughts on some of the looks gracing the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala.

Held annually on the first Monday of May, the Met Gala is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Known as "fashion's biggest night out," the 2023 edition of the event was themed "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in honor of the late designer.

The event was co-chaired by Roger Federer, alongside Michaela Cole, Dua Lipa, and Penelope Cruz. The red carpet was a star-studded event as celebrities arrived to show off their best fashion.

While Taylor Fritz competes at the ongoing ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Open, his girlfriend Morgan Riddle reviewed some of her favorite looks from the Met Gala red carpet.

Anne Hathaway's stunning custom Versace gown featuring white tweed, pearl accents, and camellia flower details was appreciated by Riddle.

"Mother. She won. The pearls and the tweed," Riddle posted with a white heart emoji.

She also shared her love for Pedro Pascal's red Valentino outfit.

"That's crazy how he knew my second favorite color is red," she posted.

Riddle further stated that she was "obsessed" with co-chair Dua Lipa's look featuring a Chanel ballgown from the fall 1992 couture collection and a 100-carat diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram stories

The 25-year-old also detailed her take on the "painful interview" between red carpet host Chloe Fineman and Aubrey Plaza, where Fineman mistakenly referred to the actress as "Audrey."

"These hosts are absolutely awful I fear," Riddle wrote on her Instragram story.

Plaza's look for the Met Gala featuring a white gown by Stella McCartney with embellished cut-outs was praised by Riddle.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram stories

Taylor Fritz will take on Zhizhen Zhang in Madrid Open 4R

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Madrid Open

Taylor Fritz defeated Cristian Garin in straight sets to book his spot in the fourth round of the Madrid Open for the first time in his career. The American will be up against Zhizhen Zhang on Tuesday, May 2.

Zhang is enjoying a fairytale run at the Masters 1000 event in Madrid. After defeating Jurij Rodionov in his tournament opener, the World No. 99 took out 21st seed Denis Shapovalov in a closely contested, 6(4)-7, 6-4, 7-6(1).

Subsequently, he ousted 11th seed Cameron Norrie from the tournament after fighting back from a set down to book his spot against Fritz.

Their fourth-round clash at the Madrid Open will be Taylor Fritz and Zhizhen Zhang's first meeting on the ATP tour.

Poll : 0 votes