''We kept discovering them'': Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones in snow plow accident

American actor Jeremy Renner will be seen in a brand new inspiring four-part limited documentary series titled, Rennervations. It is based on his lifelong passion to do something for different communities all across the world. The mini-series is all set to make its arrival exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 3 am ET.

To promote the docu-series, Jeremy Renner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 11, 2023. During his appearance, Renner opened up about his horrific snow plow accident that took place on New Year's Day. The accident, which almost took his life, left the Hawkeye star with more than 30 broken bones.

As he discussed the accident, Renner said that it was a "very bad way" to start his year and mentioned that he had broken around 30 to 35 bones. He added:

"We kept discovering them as they were going along as it went from critical order of you know priority of like what's what am I going to die from or not and then you know it was six weeks later finding another break and another break, another break."

Jeremy Renner: "I got lucky in a lot of ways so I'm happy to be here"

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, when Jimmy Kimmel asked Renner how he felt about the almost-fatal snow plow accident, the actor said that he got lucky in a lot of ways. Jeremy Renner noted that he was happy to be alive.

As he called the snow plow a "giant metal-like cookie roller," he said that it missed his vertebrae, major organs, and brain, and didn't lead to any fatal swellings. Renner said that although his eye did pop out, it was weird but that he was lucky to have survived the accident without having any of his organs getting "messed up."

When the show's host pointed out that the actor's liver was pierced during the accident, The Avengers actor said that while it was true, that was it and that it wasn't dangerous. Kimmel also pointed out that one of Renner's lungs had collapsed after the accident. Renner responded to it and said:

"Yeah that's fine, I got another one".

A still of Jeremy Renner on Jimmy Kimmel Live (Image Via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

The actor's family members, along with his mother, were also present in the audience of the show. Addressing them, Renner said that they had helped him go through the entire process of trauma and healing.

He said that the only thing he could think of when he was on the ground waiting for the ambulance was his nephewm Alex. Renner said that while he was thinking of the pain he was in, he also couldn't stop thinking about what Alex was going through as he had to "see his Uncle Jeremy on the ground."

He continued to say that he couldn't see any of what was happening to him as there was blood everywhere and because of what had happened to his eye. Renner noted that he had to consider Alex's perspective as he saw the whole ordeal. The actor said that he began thinking about the incident from everyone's perspective and that it was harrowing to take time to consider everyone's perspective.

While Renner was involved in a horrifying accident, he is currently on the path to recovery and recently shared a clip of himself walking after the accident.

Jeremy Renner's new docuseries Rennervations has been created by Zach Merck. The official description for the miniseries, given by Disney+ reads as follows:

"Rennervations, is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs."

Rennervations will debut on Wednesday, April 12, 2203, at 3 am ET on Disney Plus.

