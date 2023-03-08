''Hawkeye in Rajasthan'': Twitter goes berserk over Jeremy Renner's new trailer for Rennervations

Disney has finally revealed a new trailer for Rennervations, a Jeremy Renner four-part reality series, sending Twitter into a frenzy. The series will follow Renner as he converts old buses and trucks into rolling community resources.

Each episode will see the Hawyke actor visit a community in Reno, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Los Cabos, Mexico; and Rajasthan, India, with a team of experts who will reimagine decommissioned vehicles to rebuild them into creative resources like a water-filtration center, a pop-up performance venue, and such useful resources. Fans are expressing their excitement over seeing their favorite actor in a brand new location in response to the new trailer on Twitter.

For the series, Renner will be joined by many celebrities, including Vanessa Hudgens, Anthony Mackie, Anil Kapoor, and Sebastian Yatra.

Twitter reactions to Rennervations new trailer

The new trailer for the Jeremy Renner four-part reality docu-series has evoked a lot of Twitter reactions. Take a look at some of the tweets by fans below.

In a press release regarding the trailer, Renner spoke about his condition following an accident in January 2023 where he was run over by a large snowplow, leading to over 30 broken bones for which he had to undergo surgery. He said:

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community — and that’s what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

What is Rennervations all about?

The Rennervations plot synopsis, according to IMDb, states that the docu-series:

"Follows Renner in his journey as he travels the world helping communities by "reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles."

Jeremy Renner has integrated his love for repurposing and reconstructing huge vehicles into the Disney series, where, with the help of his connections, Renner, along with his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and a star-studded build crew, will travel across the world to recreate decommissioned vehicles. They will rebuild old vehicles in such a way that they serve a new purpose, like turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, and a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center.

Watch the official trailer of the Disney four-part unscripted reality documentary below.

Starting in his hometown of Reno, Nevada, and moving to Chicago, Illinois, Renner will travel to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India, to bring us an immersive community-building experience. He will be joined on his travails by his Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie, his Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol co-star Anil Kapoor, singer-songwriter Sebastian Yatra, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Boardwalk Pictures is the producer of Rennervations for Disney+. Jeremy Renner will also join as executive producer for the series along with Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Patrick Costello.

Catch Rennervations coming to Disney plus on April 12, 2023.

