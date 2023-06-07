"They seem to have talent": Trap choir group Sainted's performance leaves AGT fans with mixed opinions

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a brand new set of contestants and acts participating in the second audition round of the competition. They delivered some of their best skills on the stage to impress the judges and get selected for the next round.

On this week's episode of AGT, trap choir group Sainted delivered an impressive performance and received approvals from the judges to move forward in the competition. They are a Charlotte-based choir group and not only did they add a variety of music, they had the perfect dance moves to accompany them.

Fans, however, were left with mixed opinions about their performance. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been on air for many years now and has established itself to be one of the most legendary reality competitions on television. Season 18 of the competition is currently witnessing contestants from all over the world and from different backgrounds and cultural experiences presenting their talent in front of the judges and viewers back home as well.

The participants performed in front of the iconic judging panel - Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

Sainted receive standing ovations from the AGT judges

Tonight's episode of AGT saw the contestants delivering a variety of talent in the second round of auditions. Viewers witnessed a variety of acts and while some left them shocked and impressed, others missed their mark and received criticism.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Auditions 2, reads:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages auditions for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

Trap choir group Sainted was the second performance on AGT for the night. The group consists of black singers, primarily based in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to Talent Recap, they got together during the pandemic with the aim of getting black singers and musicians together and paying tribute to the southern black church.

For their performance in the audition round, the choir presented great dance moves along with a mixture of pop, gospel, and trap music. With coordinated outfits and high energy, they managed to get the entire live audience on their feet dancing, singing, and cheering with them. Even the judges seemingly enjoyed the performance.

The AGT choir group was shocked and grateful to have received a standing ovation from everyone on the other side. Howie expressed that it was young and exciting, and so different that what a choir would usually do. The judge noted that he would attend all of their concerts if they were to play.

Heidi loved the vibe, the outfits, and the dance moves. Sofia Vergara also echoed her fellow judge's statements and complimented their performance. Simon loved "everything" about the group and felt they were very current with their performance. The judges then sent them to the next round.

AGT fans left with mixed opinions on Sainted's performance

Fans took to social media to express their opinions. While some absolutely loved the act, others had quite some feedback to give. Check it out.

Wyatt @Wyatt_fann This might be the first choir I actually really like #AGT This might be the first choir I actually really like #AGT

Meagan @fierceskittle28 Damn that choir was good! I would listen all day #AGT Damn that choir was good! I would listen all day #AGT https://t.co/wRamIjfha8

AGTCommenter 🏆🏆 @AGTCommenter That was enjoyable. They are fun, energetic and talented. Best choir we've ever heard? No. The lady that came in for the last 40 seconds stole the show. She's the star. Interested to see them again #AGT That was enjoyable. They are fun, energetic and talented. Best choir we've ever heard? No. The lady that came in for the last 40 seconds stole the show. She's the star. Interested to see them again #AGT

Some fans felt dancing overpowered the singing, and others felt they had seen such acts before. Check it out.

Hunter240x @hunter240x Not impressed with either act so far. #Agt Not impressed with either act so far. #Agt

tami green @tamigre06967477 They were talented. Had good beat but couldn’t understand anything they sang #agt They were talented. Had good beat but couldn’t understand anything they sang #agt

Season 18 of AGT has been interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, more contestants will deliver their talent in front of the judges and viewers to ensure their safety and keep moving forward. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

