Jimmy Fallon and one of the guests on NBC’s show ‘Password’ bond over their mutual love for Jimin and BTS

Popular American TV host Jimmy Fallon, who is known for his admiration for K-pop band BTS, recently found a companion who sails in the same boat. On the March 19 episode of the NBC show Password, one of the guests said that she’s a fan of BTS, specifically member Jimin.

As Jimmy Fallon’s adoration for BTS’ Jimin is also known worldwide, he couldn’t help but happily bond with the guest named Tiffany. The American show, which is hosted by Keke Palmer and features Jimmy Fallon, gave something to cherish to the biggest fandom in the world, the K-pop fandom.

Jimmy Fallon's love for BTS' Jimin once again comes to light

Password is a popular American television game show that was originally started on NBC in 1961. The show involved two teams, each consisting of one celebrity and one contestant, who compete against each other to guess secret words based on one-word clues provided by their teammates.

The objective is to guess the password without using any part of the word itself or any derivative forms of it. The show is known for its simple yet challenging gameplay. The two teammates of a team often include a non-celebrity and a celebrity.

The show unexpectedly closed down a few years ago and was revived again in 2022. It received its new host in the form of Emmy winner Keke Palmer, featuring the renowned show host, Jimmy Fallon, who even hosts his own show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Every episode, this show sees new contestants, and recently, it saw two women named Tiffany and Mary as the contestants on March 19.

Out of the two, Mary is a retired judge and the co-founder of the Colorado LGBT Bar Association. However, the guest that stood out was Tiffany from Pomona, California, who competed in the game alongside Jimmy Fallon as her teammate. While her introduction was in process, she unexpectedly revealed that she is a massive fan of K-pop, especially BTS, and specifically member Jimin.

On this revelation, even Jimmy was happily startled, and both of them enthusiastically jumped in the air while holding their hands out in figure hearts.

Tiffany continued to reveal that she loves BTS so much that she is even learning Korean. The audience was delighted to hear this, along with the host, Keke. Tiffany even went on to teach a sentence in Korean to Keke. She asked her to repeat the sentence, "Hello, my name is Keke," in Korean, which Keke swiftly delivered and excited the audience even more.

The shenanigans of BTS and Jimmy Fallon together have been known to the world ever since the band made their first appearance on his show in September 2018. After that, he invited the group a couple more times, as well as the group members separately on different occasions.

His camaraderie with BTS member Jimin has been quite evident, as they always have fun whenever they meet. Both Jimmy and Jimin are known for their openly bubbly and friendly personalities, and fans love seeing them together at any given opportunity.