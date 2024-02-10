“These words have given me a lot of comfort”: ARMYs appreciative as BTS’ Jimin sends Lunar year wishes through a Weverse message

On February 10, 2024, the first day of the Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year, Jimin expressed his care and warmth toward ARMYs through a heartfelt message on Weverse. He stood out among other BTS members and K-pop idols serving in the military by taking the initiative to greet fans on this auspicious occasion.

He extended his wishes for a happy Lunar New Year and emphasized the importance of good health for everyone. His message radiated sweetness, and he also reassured fans about his and fellow member Jungkook's well-being.

His thoughtful words made ARMY's rejoice as they later took to X to express their love and admiration for the K-pop idol.

"My man is here," Jimin's Lunar New Year message touches fans' hearts

February 10, 2024, marked a special day for the ARMY fandom as member Jimin extended his warm wishes for the Lunar New Year. It's no secret that Jimin never misses an opportunity to spread positivity, and he did the same for the New Year.

Despite his military duties, the BTS star took the time to convey his heartfelt wishes to ARMYs, demonstrating his commitment to connecting with fans. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see his message, considering it was only his second post on Weverse in the past 61 days. They appreciated his gesture and found reassurance in his update on Jungkook's health as well.

The timing of Jimin's message was also noteworthy, coinciding with the start of the Lunar New Year festivities. Fans jokingly remarked that it is much better that Jimin provided updates on Jungkook's well-being as they wouldn't be surprised if Jungkook would want to host a long live session with fans instead.

Jimin expressed his wish for everyone to have a happy and healthy new year and reassured the fans that he and Jungkook were doing well. He also said that they shouldn't worry too much and promised to visit again.

Lastly, he encouraged fans to indulge in delicious food and not to worry about dieting on Seollal, a day of celebration and feasting. Overall, the BTS member's message conveyed warmth, care, and positivity toward ARMY. He stated:

"ARMYs, its seol (lunar new year)! Have a happy seol and this year too, be healthy and don't get sick/hurt. I hope this year, you will only be happy. Jungkook and I are doing well so don't worry too much and ill come again! Eat lots of delicious things and don't diet today."

Here is how the fans reacted to the news of receiving a message from their beloved K-pop idol:

Lunar New Year, known as Seollal in Korea, is an important traditional holiday in Korean culture and typically falls on the first day of the lunar calendar, usually in late January or early February. Seollal is a time for Koreans to reconnect with their cultural heritage and strengthen family bonds.

Seeing Jimin not miss out on wishing the fans on Lunar New Year despite being busy with his military commitments and how he genuinely wishes the best for everyone, no matter where he is, delighted ARMYs.

