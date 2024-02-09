On February 7, 2024, BTS Jungkook joined South Korean singer-songwriter BoA as the only Korean and K-pop solo artists to have their songs chart for over 30 weeks on Billboard Japan Hot 100. The BTS star's debut solo single Seven (feat. Latto) has spent over 210 days while BoA's track Meri Kuri has spent over 280 days (40 weeks) on the chart.

Fans congratulated the 26-year-old musician for becoming one of just two musicians in the chart's history to accomplish this accomplishment.

For the uninitiated, legendary South Korean artist Kwon Bo-ah aka BoA debuted in 2000 and is hailed as the "Queen of K-pop". She is a well-known singer, composer, and actress who was the first Korean musician to be successful in the Japanese music industry.

"Is there anything he can't do?": Fans praise Jungkook for achieving this latest milestone

Notably, Seven is still charting on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 Chart as of February 8, 2024. In the last decade, Jungkook has been the only one to achieve this mark since Meri Kuri by BoA was first released in 2004. The song entered the chart in January 2010 and spent a total of 40 weeks and peaked at #23.

The BTS global pop star released the track Seven on July 14, 2023, as his first pre-release single from his subsequent debut solo album GOLDEN. The song entered on July 22, 2023, and peaked at #2 on the chart and is still charting compared to BTS' song Take Two which charted for five weeks and peaked at #6.

The song Meri Kuri (Japanese: メリクリ), sometimes referred to as Merry-Chri in South Korea, was recorded by BoA in two languages and became an instant hit. Produced by Kazuhiro Hara, the ballad has a festive theme and was penned by the soloist herself along with Chinfa Kan. On December 1, 2004, it was made available as her third physical Korean single by SM Entertainment and her 14th Japanese single through Avex Trax.

Fans and admirers of Jungkook showered praises on him:

BoA's song reached its highest position at number five on the weekly singles chart in Japan and number 10 on the monthly album chart in South Korea. It received four certifications from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ), which comprises two double platinum certifications for sales of downloads and ringtones.

On the other hand, Jungkook's inaugural single as a soloist reigned at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks making him the first K-pop artist to chart the longest on the chart. He even surpassed his bandmate Jimin, who charted on the Hot 100 for four weeks in a row with his song Like Crazy.

At present, Jungkook's Seven (feat. Latto) has peaked at #40 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 Chart as of February 8, 2024. The song has raked in over 1.3 Billion streams (1,372,241,408) on Spotify as of writing this article. Meanwhile, it is important to note that BoA's single Meri Kuri charted for 40 weeks in 2010 without the aid of TikTok and social media.

