BoA confirmed to star in tvN's upcoming K-drama Marry My Husband, making her comeback into acting after 7 years

According to reports from South Korean media, Naver News, SM Entertainment revealed on November 9 that BoA will return to K-dramas with the forthcoming drama Marry My Husband. BoA has been chosen as a part of the lead cast for the drama. However, fans are going to have to patiently await what role she plays, according to their statement.

During the press release held on November 9, 2023, SM Entertainment stated:

"BoA has been cast in the drama 'Marry My Husband'. Please wait until the drama airs to find out what role she will play."

After playing the lead in the 2017 movie Autumn Sonata, this will be BoA's comeback filming project after a hiatus of seven years. Drama-wise, it will be the singer's first small-screen part since her role in Listen To Love, which aired on JTBC in 2016.

BoA to feature in Marry My Husband: synopsis, cast and crew, release date, and more information

Following a seven year break from acting, BoA will also be featured in Marry My Husband, which stars Park Min-young and Na In-woo. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the revenge drama because of its fantastical storyline and outstanding cast.

The drama's main cast will include Park Min-young, Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyung, and Song Ha-Yoon. The story revolves around Kang Ji-won, whose life is unravelling due to her mother and her unemployed, debt-ridden husband. Things take a drastic turn when she discovers she has cancer, and her time is limited.

To make matters worse, she finds out that her spouse is having an extramarital affair with her close friend. She gets killed by her husband after a violent altercation that escalates from the event. To her astonishment, she awakens to a moment a decade earlier, and she vows to get revenge on all those who wronged her.

Meanwhile, famous South Korean actress Park Min-young was announced on February 8, 2023, by the Korean journal Sports World as the star of the 16-episode drama Marry My Husband. Based on the same-titled online book, this retribution thriller will focus on marriage. She will star alongside LeeYi-kyung, who is famous for his roles in Welcome To Waikiki and Welcome To Waikiki Season 2.

Park Min-young is popular for her lead roles in the famous K-drama such as What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?, Forecasting Love and Weather, Love In Contract, and Her Private Life, among other dramas.

Furthermore, based on a webtoon by Seong So-jak, Marry My Husband ran as a Naver serial from November 2021 to February 2023. As per current reports by Naver News, the fictitious drama is slated to debut on January 1, 2024, every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. KST or 5:20 p.m. IST.

The upcoming K-drama on tvN will also star Park Won-gook, the actor who worked on Poong, Joseon psychiatrist, Special Labor Inspector Mr Jo, The Emporer: Owner of the Mask, and many more projects. Meanwhile, Shin Yoo-dam, the screenwriter behind Starry Night and Awaken, collaborated with Gogh for the screenwriting of the upcoming project.

More about the veteran K-Pop singer-turned-actor BoA

BoA went to an SM Entertainment talent hunt with her elder brother when she was eleven. On the same day as the auditions, BoA was spotted by SM talent scouts, who extended a contract offer to her despite her brother having sought out as a breakdancer. On August 25, 2000, at thirteen, she debuted her first album ID: Peace B accessible throughout South Korea.

The album garnered notable success, selling about 156,000 copies and peaking at number 10 on the South Korean charts. Simultaneously, she initiated her music career in Japan through agreements facilitated by her Korean record company, SM Entertainment, in collaboration with the Japanese label Avex Trax.

Meanwhile, on April 12, 2002, BoA launched her second Korean studio album, No.1, with Listen to My Heart. In South Korea, the album achieved the fourth best-selling record of the year after selling about 544,853 copies.

Following that, she released the music video for her single Feedback, featuring rapper Nucksal, on June 4, 2019, and embarked on her #Mood Tour, which included two stops in Seoul and six concerts in Japan in September and October 2019.

Furthermore, in August 2020, SpoTV News revealed BoA's appointment as a judge for the Mnet Dance series Street Woman Fighter. The female dance crew competition Street Woman Fighter premiered on August 2021.

The Listen to My Heart singer commemorated her 20th year in the K-pop industry by releasing her Japanese single My Dear in 2020. As of 2023, she has completed 23 years in the Korean entertainment industry

In other news, Mnet aired the second season of Street Woman Fighter, a survival dance competition in South Korea. Eight teams participated in it: LadyBounce, Mannequeen, Tsubakill, Wolf'Lo, BEBE, 1MILLION, Deep N Dap, Jam Republic, and LadyBounce.

On October 31, 2023, the team BEBE won the Street Woman Fighter season 2 title, taking home a $37,000 prize and diamond rings from Almonds.