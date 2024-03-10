“Soulmate things”: Fans celebrate as BTS’ V joins Jimin to become the only K-pop Soloist to reach top 2 on Deezer Top 100 Worldwide Chart

Once again, the inseparable bond between BTS' high school friends, V and his bandmate Jimin, has shone brightly on the achievement chart. On March 10, 2024, music platform Deezer unveiled that they had clinched the top two spots on the Deezer Top 100 musical charts. This milestone marked a historic moment, as the duo became the sole K-pop soloists to accomplish such a feat.

Expand Tweet

What further amazed ARMYs was seeing them secure positions 1 and 2, side by side amidst a sea of international celebrities. While Jimin's Like Crazy had been reigning on the chart for quite some time, V's track Love Me Again from his debut solo album Layover also soared to the top, delighting fans. The ARMYs couldn't be prouder of their beloved duo and themselves for propelling these songs to chart-topping success even during their military service days.

V and Jimin secure the first two spots on the Deezer "Top 100" chart

Deezer is a popular music streaming service that offers a platform for artists and listeners to engage with music from around the world. One of its notable features is the Deezer Musical Chart Top 100, which ranks the most streamed songs across various genres, including K-pop.

For K-pop artists and fans, the Deezer Musical Chart Top 100 holds quite a lot of importance as it reflects the popularity and impact of K-pop music globally. It provides insights into which K-pop songs are currently trending among listeners worldwide, helping to sort out preferences within the genre.

Expand Tweet

Securing a spot on the Deezer Musical Chart Top 100 symbolizes success for the artist and the song's reach beyond their domestic market. It indicates that their music is well-received in their home country and by international audiences, contributing to the globalization of K-pop.

For K-pop fans, the chart serves as a guide to discovering new music and staying updated on the latest releases from their favorite artists. It also fosters a sense of community as fans unite to support their idols and propel them to the top of the charts through streaming and sharing.

Two K-pop fans' beloved soloists among the BTS group, Jimin and V, recently proved their mantle on the platform. Jimin's Like Crazy was already charting at number 1 on the "Top 100" chart and was joined by his bandmate V's Love Me Again at number 2.

This chart-topping made them the only K-pop soloists to capture the "top 2" spots on this esteemed chart. It is also delightful for the fans to learn that all songs from the two artists' respective solo albums, FACE and Layover, are charting in the top 100.

The other songs on this list are Benson Boone's Beautiful Things at number 3, Jimin's Set Me Free Pt.2 at number 4, and Ariana Grande's Yes, And? at number 5.

Here are the fan reactions to the two BTS "soulmates" achieving this together:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After Jimin collaborated with them, fans were only aware of Deezer's reliability and importance. After consistently topping the charts since the release of his debut solo album, FACE, the platform became more popular among K-pop fans as well. In one way, someone like Jimin might have made the platform even more prestigious through his presence, spreading the word about Deezer in the entire K-pop community.