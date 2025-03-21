"It’s been real the whole time" — Netizens react to AI image of underground structure under the Pyramids of Giza after SAR study goes viral

According to a report by News 18 dated March 20, 2025, a recent study concerning the Pyramids of Giza undertaken using advanced radar technology, revealed that a huge and intricate underground structure exists under the pyramids.

Scientists Filippo Biondi and Corrado Malanga from the University of Strathclyde and the University of Pisa respectively carried out the study using Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) tomography.

Many quickly tweeted their opinions on the discovery, particularly comparing a previously viral AI image showcasing the presence of an underground structure under the pyramids in Giza to the recent SAR study.

Commenting on the same, an X user tweeted:

"Yeah it’s been real the whole time bro"

"The image is an AI rendition of what was recently discovered underneath the Pyramids of Giza using sound wave topography of some sort. It doesn't quite look like this, but yes, there are multiple chambers beneath the Khafre Pyramid, all similar to the King's Chamber," an X user commented.

"This image is a reminder that the past holds so many incredible secrets we are still discovering!" another X user mentioned

"Seems that way. I did not have that on my bingo card," another internet user said

Additionally, netizens put forth their perspectives and conspiracy theories on the structure found underneath the pyramids:

"The pyramids were build by giants btw so it makes sense," an X user tweeted.

"i actually have this theory.. the pyramids are actually power plants and they were used to harness energy infinitely through the atmosphere.. Tesla was actually making something like this before he died," a netizen commented.

"I been saying since I was about 15 that they are the tops of monoliths or pillars," another X user stated.

Exploring details concerning SAR study revealing the presence of a structure under the Pyramids of Giza

The SAR revealing the presence of a structure under the Pyramids of Giza was undertaken on the Khafre Pyramid which is in the middle of the ancient pyramids of Giza and is the second largest of the three. Scientists found a subterranean system that extends around 2 kilometers beneath all three pyramids.

According to Tribune's report dated March 21, 2025, the SAR study's findings were made public through a press release and a scientific paper on March 15, 2025. The findings revealed the presence of five similar multi-level structures connected via geometric passages near the base of the Khafre pyramid.

Additionally, the structure features eight vertical cylindrical wells with spiral paths coming down 648 meters below the surface. Eventually, the cylindrical wells amalgamate into two cube-shaped chambers measuring 80 meters on every side.

In addition to the latest SAR study, a survey carried out in Giza between 2021-2023 mentioned that there was a 6.5 feet deep L-shaped structure and speculatively a chamber located 10 to 33 feet underneath the pyramids.

