What was found under the Giza Pyramids? New SAR scan discovery sparks Khafre Power Project conspiracy theory online

Scientists discovered a subterranean system extending roughly two kilometers beneath the Giza Pyramids in 2022. However, it came to the limelight recently after researchers Corrado Malanga and Filippo Biondi issued a press release from Italy on March 15, 2025, highlighting their discovery. The details of this discovery are now part of a scientific paper published in the journal arXiv.

Ad

The pair, who are from the University of Pisa and the University of Strathclyde, respectively, used an advanced radar technology called Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) tomography to scan the Khafre Pyramid, which led to the finding. This non-invasive technology, developed by Biondi, is software that turns radar signals into sound vibrations.

The scans revealed five vast and intricate identical underground structures under all three pyramids in Khafre. They were spread across five levels, had sloped roofs, and were linked by geometric pathways. Beneath them lay eight vertical cylindrical wells.

Ad

These wells were further encircled by descending spiral pathways that went 648 meters below the surface. Eventually, they merge into two huge cube-shaped structures measuring 80 meters on each side. According to the discoverers, these were not natural but man-made formations.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the wake of the now-viral discovery, a theory has surfaced online, claiming the underground structures beneath the Giza Pyramids were seemingly related to a secret power project. In this regard, a particular video on X shared by Greg Reese has garnered severe traction.

The clip claimed that the recent findings boosted the claims of past researchers such as Nikola Tesla and Christopher Dunn, who had alleged that the pyramids in Giza had an underground network with mechanical/ energy-based functions.

Ad

More about the SAR scan discovery at Giza Pyramids amid online theories

According to Greg Reese's video, inventor Nikola Tesla allegedly hypothesized that the pyramids seemingly collected and used Earth's natural energy while working on electricity and wireless energy.

On the other hand, engineer and author Christopher Dunn claimed that the Giza Pyramids were one massive machine and had the potential to convert mechanical vibrations into electrical energy. Dunn wrote about this in his book The Giza Power Plant. Physicist Joseph F. Pharrell, in his nonfiction The Giza Death Star, proposed that the Pyramids of Giza were "weapons of mass destruction" based on his study of paleophysics.

Ad

Pharrell believed that the cylindrical wells could be "conduits of energy or sound waves" and the cubic structures "might service energy storage or stabilization units," which were "akin to components any large-scale weapons or generator," Reese explained.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video claimed that the Khafre Project was planning an "excavation" to further unearth facts about the underground structures. However, no confirmation has been given so far. Meanwhile, the creator of the Reese Report shared how the latest discovery, along with past hypotheses, challenged the longstanding theory that the pyramids were only royal tombs.

Apart from the theories highlighted by Greg Reese, users on TikTok have also come up with other speculations, including the formations below the Giza Pyramids, which allegedly provided evidence of a pre-flood society.

Ad

Notably, Egyptologists have claimed over the years that the Giza Pyramids were built in 2500 BCE using traditional methods such as ramps, golden ratio, and math Pi to house pharaohs after death. However, the latest discovery has sparked a debate about its construction history and actual purpose.

The Khafre Pyramid is the second-largest structure on the Giza Plateau. Following its recent discovery, videos and images featuring a three-dimensional view of it have surfaced, further showing a glimpse of the unseen underground chambers.

Ad

Exploring similar prior findings about Giza Pyramids

During a 2021-2023 Giza Survey, an L-shaped structure was located 6.5 feet under the Giza Pyramids using ground-penetrating radar technology, alongside a chamber approximately 10 to 33 underneath. At the time, Tohoku University researcher Motoyuki Sato shared in her notes:

"The L-shape cannot be created in natural geological structures."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later, in 2023, another scan found a 30-foot-long corridor beneath the Giza Pyramids. Meanwhile, in March this year, skeletons were discovered around the Tombos Pyramids in the Nubia region of Sudan, which could be traced back to pre-Pyramids, aka 3000 BCE.

Osteologist Dr. Sarah Field said that the finding was "surprising" as it challenged the idea that "pyramid builders were a uniform local workforce." Likewise, Dutch archaeology professor Sara Schrader studied the skeleton's bone, muscle, and ligament structures and surmised that they belonged to hard laborers and not someone from royalty.

The University Of Leiden researcher also concluded that the "pyramid tombs, once thought to be the final resting place of the most elite, may have also included low-status high-labor staff," as revealed in her scientific paper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback