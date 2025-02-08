MrBeast claims to have gotten 100 hours unrestricted access to the Pyramids of Giza in new YouTube video

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently released a video on YouTube where he supposedly gained "unrestricted access" to explore inside the three Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt for a hundred hours. The YouTuber and his group were accompanied by a tour guide, who gave them information about the various locations inside the pyramids.

Announcing the release of his YouTube video through a post on X, MrBeast wrote:

"I got unrestricted access to explore the 3 Great Pyramids of Egypt for 100 hours.. Go watch the new video to see what we found."

MrBeast has released a new video on YouTube depicting him taking an inside look at the Egyptian pyramids, nearly two months after his initial announcement of the video.

In his initial announcement, he claimed to have gotten permission after working with the Egyptian government. However, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities 'categorically denied rumors' related to MrBeast's announcement, responding to speculations that the YouTuber had "rented" the Pyramids.

The statement on the ministry's official Facebook page claimed that MrBeast had obtained a permit to film outside of official working hours and that the area had not been closed to the general public "for even one hour."

Despite this, in the video, the YouTuber can be seen exploring the various locations within the pyramids over seemingly many hours, with some areas even supposedly being dangerous for the crew to traverse. They also explored the tombs in the pyramids while being guided through the experience by a local guide.

In other news, MrBeast recently posted on X to announce the release of the ninth episode of Beast Games, his ongoing Amazon Prime series depicting participants competing in tasks to earn a grand prize of $5,000,000.

