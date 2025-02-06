MrBeast says Beast Games Episode 9 will have the viewers' "jaw on the floor" after it releases on Prime Video

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" made a post on X in which he talked about the recently released ninth episode of his competitive game show, Beast Games. The show has been releasing new episodes weekly on Amazon's Prime Video since its debut on December 19, 2024, and this episode forms the second-to-last episode of this season.

In his post, MrBeast also mentioned the season finale, which will be the tenth episode in the series. Claiming that the finale of Beast Games would conclude with a participant winning "the largest prize in the history of entertainment," MrBeast wrote:

"Episode 9 of Beast Games just dropped (the ending will have your jaw on the floor)! Next Thursday is the final episode and will reveal the winner of the largest prize in the history of entertainment :D"

"Would be illegal": MrBeast replies to claims of Beast Games being "staged" under his post announcing release of ninth episode

MrBeast responds to claims of Beast Games being "staged" (Image via @ODawss and @MrBeast/X)

Beast Games creator MrBeast has been promoting the series through his X account, often posting the release of new episodes or the various milestones covered on the series. For instance, MrBeast recently made a post condemning critics who gave Beast Games a low rating and claimed that they "didn't even watch the show" before reviewing it.

The winner of Beast Games, as stated by MrBeast, will be announced in the season finale on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The winner is set to win a grand prize of $5 million, being the last one standing out of the 999 original contestants.

Replying to MrBeast's post announcing the release of Beast Games' ninth episode, a netizen claimed that the show was "staged" and pre-meditated. However, MrBeast claimed that doing so would not be lawful, writing:

"That would be illegal lol"

This is not the first time MrBeast has been facing allegations of unscrupulous activities in Beast Games. A long-time critic of MrBeast, YouTuber Rosanna Pansino had allegedly received a message from an anonymous Beast Games participant that the tasks in the show were focused on "speed and strength," and thus, provided an unfair advantage to a certain group of young, athletic men over others.

Further, she claimed that participants had signed up for Beast Games to make money so that they could settle personal debts or solve medical issues, and called out MrBeast for hosting such participants.

